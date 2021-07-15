Seabourn Ovation to sail from Miami this winter

Seabourn has opened for sale a series of new itineraries for Seabourn Ovation operated out of Miami between November and April next year.

The ship will arrive in the United States for the first time on November 18th.

Seabourn Ovation will cruise the Caribbean, starting with three 11-day voyages roundtrip from Miami in November and December.

The ship will visit Caribbean destinations, including San Juan, the hidden harbours of Guadeloupe and Jost Van Dyke, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua and more.

Departure dates include November 18th and 29th, and December 10th.

Following the Caribbean voyages, the ship will explore the Panama Canal and Central America between December and March next year.

On December 21st, the ship will sail on a 21-Day Holiday Panama Canal voyage from Miami to Los Angeles, followed by a 19-day voyage back to Miami.

Both of these voyages will include a full transit of the Panama Canal.

Beginning January, Seabourn Ovation will set sail to Central America with four voyages roundtrip from Miami, offering opportunities for guests to discover remnants of ancient Mayan civilizations, vibrant cultures and amazing tropical destinations in Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize and Panama.

These voyages also include a partial transit of the Panama Canal, giving guests an opportunity to visit this modern marvel in true luxury.