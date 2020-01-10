Yas Island partners with Etihad Holidays to boost Abu Dhabi arrivals

Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, has signed a partnership with Etihad Holidays.

The deal is designed to enhance Abu Dhabi’s positioning as a global destination for leisure and cultural experiences.

It outlines how the two organisations will collaborate to increase awareness and visitation to Abu Dhabi as well as improve the overall guest booking experience and drive longer lengths-of-stay.

The agreement between Experience Hub and Etihad Holidays also aims to increase layover and stopovers in the capital, with a keen focus on key markets including the GCC, Europe, India and China.

Additionally, the deal includes essential collaborative tactics such as trade events and annual familiarisation trips to highlight Abu Dhabi’s world-class leisure and cultural offerings; as well as developing and facilitating destination and product awareness workshops.

Commenting on the agreement, Experience Hub general manager, Liam Findlay, said: “This deal strengthens our existing ties with an already esteemed partner and valued stakeholder.

“Collaborating with Etihad Holidays not only allows us to further align in support of the UAE capital’s plans to enhance its global reputation as per Abu Dhabi Vision 2030; but this agreement also enables us at Experience Hub to further curate and adapt initiatives to enhance Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s positioning as a globally relevant leisure and entertainment hub.”

In addition to the hand-in-hand efforts to promote Abu Dhabi, Etihad Holidays and Experience Hub will also concurrently bundle and sell each other’s products.

Experience Hub’s compelling holiday packages combine stays and experiences in the UAE capital with Yas Island’s award-winning and world-class attractions and events.