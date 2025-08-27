Sapphire Sands Villas to open on Saint Lucia’s Reduit Beach

Bay Gardens Resorts Group today announced the upcoming debut of Sapphire Sands Villas, a new beachfront villa retreat set directly on Reduit Beach in Rodney Bay Village. Slated to open in February 2026, the property will offer travelers a relaxed yet refined way to experience one of Saint Lucia’s most beloved destinations.

Sapphire Sands Villas places guests on Reduit Beach, one of the island’s most iconic stretches of sand, known for its calm waters, golden shoreline, and unforgettable sunsets over nearby Pigeon Island. Designed in modern Caribbean style with thoughtful comfort, the property offers nine three-bedroom villas totaling 27 keys, each of which can be converted into one-, two- or three-bedroom accommodations. They feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living rooms, contemporary finishes, sweeping oceanfront views, and private balconies. Select ground-floor villas also include private plunge pools, perfect for a secluded dip just steps from the beach.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to a new kind of Bay Gardens experience at Sapphire Sands Villas, one that is relaxed and deeply connected to the beauty of Saint Lucia,” said Daryl Aaron, general manager for Sapphire Sands Villas. “Our vision is to create a place where guests can feel at home, enjoy the warmth of our island hospitality, and build memories that will stay with them long after their visit.”

Flavorful & Fresh Cuisine

Dining at Sapphire Sands Villas is as unforgettable as its setting. At the waterfront Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant, Kimchi & Kalaloo, guests enjoy bold flavors alongside sweeping views of Reduit Beach. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with menus ranging from vibrant seafood dishes featuring Saint Lucia’s daily catch to the island’s only authentic Korean barbecue experience. Celebrating global influences while staying rooted in local tradition, evenings invite guests to linger over shared plates, good company and a laid-back island ambiance.

Wellness, Island Style

Wellness flows naturally at the resort, whether it’s starting the day with sunrise yoga in an open-air pavilion, unwinding at the boutique spa, or staying energized at the state-of-the-art fitness center. With six treatment rooms and therapies ranging from aromatherapy massages to luxurious body treatments, the spa provides a calming retreat just moments from the beach.

Family Fun & Easy Adventure

Sapphire Sands Villas makes it simple for families to enjoy Saint Lucia together. Kids can explore and play at the lively Coral Kidz Club, complimentary for children ages 4-12. Families can also enjoy unlimited complimentary access to Splash Island Waterpark, the island’s only open-water inflatable park. For those who love the water, there’s an array of motorized and non-motorized sports, from paddleboarding and kayaking to Hobie Cat sailing. Parents seeking a little time to themselves can take advantage of babysitting services, available for a small fee.

Through the exclusive “Stay at 1, Play at 5” program, guests of Sapphire Sands Villas also enjoy full access to all facilities across Bay Gardens Resorts’ sister properties, expanding their vacation with additional pools, a variety of dining options and nightly entertainment.

Thoughtful Service

Hospitality has always been the hallmark of Bay Gardens Resorts, and at Sapphire Sands Villas, it comes with an added touch of ease. With 24/7 butler service and a trusted team dedicated to guest comfort and safety, visitors can enjoy the confidence of knowing that every detail—from a private beachfront dinner to a spontaneous snorkeling trip—is just a request away.

Grand Opening Offer

To celebrate its debut, Sapphire Sands Villas is offering up to 25 percent off all room categories for early bookings made now through Jan. 31, 2026. The offer is valid for travel from Feb. 1 through May 7, 2026. For reservations and more information, visit https://www.baygardensresorts.com/sapphire-sands or call 1-877-620-3200.