MANDARIN ORIENTAL, MILAN CELEBRATES ITS 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

As Mandarin Oriental, Milan proudly marks its 10th anniversary, the hotel is launching a series of exceptional experiences that celebrate its deep connection to the city. From Milan’s extraordinary cultural heritage to the elegant cuisine of Executive Chef Antonio Guida, masterful mixology at Mandarin Garden to serenity in The Spa, every facet reflects the diversity of one of the world’s most famed destinations.

Palazzo Citterio and The Last Supper experiences

In celebration of the connection between the hotel and the city’s rich cultural heritage, guests have the opportunity to explore the newly opened Palazzo Citterio and Leonardo Da Vinci’s masterpiece, The Last Supper, in a unique and exceptional style.

Our Palazzo Citterio Unveiled experience promises the ultimate discovery of an extraordinary collection of modern Italian masterpieces, from Morandi and Fontana to Burri and Manzoni, in a striking neoclassical building just a 10-minute walk from the hotel.

Exclusive private access outside of regular opening hours allows our guests to experience the enchanting ambiance of Palazzo Citterio, enjoying a premium art collection unveiled by passionate art experts.

Then, for a true once-in-a-lifetime artistic immersion, our The Last Supper Private Visit experience lets guests discover Leonardo Da Vinci’s masterpiece during an exclusive private night viewing. A professional art historian guides visitors through the history, techniques and symbolism behind the legendary work housed in the mystical atmosphere of the silent “refettorio” (refectory) of the church of Santa Maria delle Grazie.

Prices upon request

Seta by Antonio Guida – “10 Years of Seta” menu

The hotel’s 10th anniversary also marks a decade of excellence at Seta by Antonio Guida, one of Milan’s most coveted and acclaimed dining destinations. To celebrate the milestone, Chef Guida presents an anthological menu, “10 years of Seta”, available from September until the end of December.

The 7-course culinary journey reflects both his Milanese beginnings and gastronomic evolution. Signature dishes include Risotto with a raspberry and herb cream, Oysters with potatoes, friggitelli peppers and Champagne sauce as well as Red Wine Glazed Eel with Foie Gras and Rosemary Sauce, reflecting Chef Guida’s experiences in France, Italy and Japan.

The “10 Years of Seta” menu is a true journey into Chef Guida’s cuisine, a limited-time opportunity to experience culinary creations that define his gastronomy.

The menu is priced at 250 EUR per person, beverages excluded

10 - The signature cocktail

Mandarin Garden stands out as a landmark in the city’s mixology scene and to celebrate its 10th anniversary, the team has crafted a cocktail that symbolises its decade of evolution.

Guglielmo Miriello, Director of Mandarin Garden, and Gaetano Ascone, Bar Manager, have created the simply named 10, a refined blend of Tanqueray Ten, Arrak, and Venturo, a modern Italian aperitivo that pays homage to Milan’s aperitivo tradition.

The elements are brought together by a vibrant makrut lime leaf cordial, while a delicate coconut air adds aromatic complexity and a soft finish. The result is a perfectly balanced drink that embodies the meeting of east and west, while the striking turquoise hue reflects creativity, clarity and renewal, in a nod to the hotel’s journey over the past decade. Ultimately, 10 is a delicious tribute to the Hotel’s unique identity, where eastern elegance gracefully meets Milanese sophistication.

10 is priced at EUR 25

Golden Saffron Ritual at The Spa

Another tribute to Milan comes in the serene ambiance of The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Milan. Here, guests can indulge in a wellness experience inspired by Milan’s treasured saffron, a spice deeply linked to the city’s heritage.

Our Golden Saffron Ritual is a holistic journey beginning with a soothing foot ritual, designed to release tension and prepare the body for deep relaxation. A delicate full-body exfoliation follows, gently revitalising the skin before a bespoke antistress massage with saffron-infused oil melts away any lingering pressure. The indulgence continues with a saffron facial scrub, leaving the skin refreshed, silky and visibly firm.

To conclude this sensorial escape, a dedicated healthy break and one hour of pure serenity in the Spa Suite, featuring an exclusive Jacuzzi and steam bath experience, are offered with our compliments.

Duration: 3 hours 20 minutes – Price EUR 500

A Tribute to Ten Years in Milan

From 1 September to 21 December, guests can experience the ultimate Milanese stay with an exclusive offer to fully enjoythe city. The package, A Tribute to Ten Years in Milan includes:

Accommodation in a beautifully appointed Milano Suite with its gentle palette of colours and timeless Milanese design. Daily breakfast for two is included, served in the privacy of your Suite or at the stylish Mandarin Garden.

Milan-themed welcome delicacies upon arrival

One aperitivo for two at Mandarin Garden, to discover 10, the signature cocktail created exclusively for our anniversary

An exclusive private visit behind closed doors of the newly unveiled Palazzo Citterio, the latest extension of the Pinacoteca di Brera Museum, with its extraordinary 20th-century art collection

10% off selected treatments at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Milan

The package starts from EUR 6,404 for a two-night stay.

