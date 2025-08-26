DISNEY CELEBRATES WORLD PRINCESS WEEK

Yesterday marked the start of World Princess Week and Disney is celebrating with an all-new musical brand spot, a spectacular concert performance at Disneyland Park from the voices behind some of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ most beloved princesses, a ride-along video featuring a Disney Legend, and much more. World Princess Week celebrates the incredible legacy of beloved Disney princesses and their special connection with generations of kids and fans of all ages around the world. From exciting new product launches to exclusive, one-of-a-kind content, this week will highlight the magic and fun that Disney princesses bring to every part of life. World Princess Week is part of the multi-year “Create Your World” campaign, Disney’s ongoing commitment to give kids the opportunity and tools to use their imaginations, try new things, believe in themselves, and discover their own brand of princess magic that lies within them.

“For over a century, Disney has enchanted audiences across generations with timeless stories that ignite the imagination, and Disney princesses remain an enduring part of our storytelling—inspiring kids and fans of all ages to go beyond dreaming big, to doing big things. We created this special musical brand spot in celebration of World Princess Week, the countless Disney Princess fans around the world, and the limitless power of their imaginations,” said Mallory Wang, Vice President of Brand Marketing at The Walt Disney Company.

Be Our Guest During an All-New Musical Brand Spot

To kick off World Princess Week, Disney released today an all-new musical brand spot entitled All Princesses Make Magic. With music by seven-time Grammy® Award winner Jacob Collier, the new brand spot shows that with a little inspiration, a lot of heart, and a touch of magic, anyone can create their own world. When two young sisters throw their mom a surprise birthday party, they turn to the magic of Disney princesses for inspiration and craft a world of handmade decorations, royal costumes, and big-hearted surprises—with a little help from Dad, played by Santino Fontana, Tony Award® winner and voice of Hans in the acclaimed Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Frozen (2013). As the celebration unfolds, reality blends with fantasy and their dining room becomes a magical world forged from their imaginations.

Celebrate Disney Princesses with a One-Of-A-Kind Concert at Disneyland Park

On August 29 on YouTube—and later on Disney+—fans of all ages will have the chance to enjoy a magical performance during Disney Princess Concert: Celebrating 70 Years of Disneyland featuring admired Disney Princess voice talent such as Auli’i Cravalho, the voice of the title character in Moana (2016) and Moana 2 (2024); as well as Disney Legends Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid (1989); Paige O’Hara, the voice of Belle in Beauty and the Beast (1991); and Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Tiana in The Princess and the Frog (2009). In honor of not only World Princess Week but also the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, Disney Princess stars will come together for a spectacular performance of some beloved Disney Princess music filmed in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle at The Happiest Place on Earth with hosts Ginnifer Goodwin—the voice of Judy Hopps in Zootopia (2016) as well as the upcoming November 2025 release of Zootopia 2 and Snow White in ABC’s Once Upon a Time television series—and Susan Egan—the voice of Megara in Hercules (1997) and the original Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway.

Dive Under the Sea in a Royal Ride Along with Disney Legend Jodi Benson

In an all-new YouTube video entitled Exclusive Journey on The Little Mermaid - Ariel’s Undersea Adventure with Jodi Benson & Lauren Paley, creator and princess fan Lauren Paley interviews Jodi Benson during a ride through The Little Mermaid - Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at the Disneyland® Resort, reminiscing on the indelible impact Ariel and the Disney princesses have made on fans around the world. The video will be available on August 27 on the Disney YouTube channel.

Create Your World with All-New Disney Princess Products

The love for Disney princesses extends beyond the silver screen with magical experiences at home through specialty products that ignite imaginative play. Disney Consumer Products is celebrating the second year of the Disney Princess “Create Your World” campaign bringing the magic into families’ everyday lives with new collaborations, spotlighting the princesses’ playful animal sidekicks, and adding a heartwarming layer to playtime and storytelling across generations.

Starting today, fans can discover exciting new products including new Jakks Pacific Majestic Dresses and a Pampered Pup set from their Style Collection, princess bracelets from Little Words Project, new DIFF Eyewear princess designs, and Pandora’s reimagined Disney Princess rings, including an upcoming launch featuring a fan-favorite character.

Disney Store will also carry a brand-new lineup of merchandise launching today, including the new Disney Princess and Sidekicks Squishmallows Box Set, Disney Princess Cakeworthy apparel collection, and the Once Upon a Story Doll Advent Calendar.

Readers across all ages can also now enjoy newly released princess-themed books including “Disney Princess: Princesses Love School!,” “Disney Princess Enchanted Character Guide,” a special boxed set of Little Golden Books, and Tiana’s Perfect Plan, the debut picture book released last October from Anika Noni Rose showcasing Princess Tiana on an all-new adventure through New Orleans.

Recent standout Disney Princess product launches include Mattel’s Pet Palace and Disney Princess Animal Friend Carriages, and the Princess Castle & Royal Pets set from the LEGO Group, both featuring some fan-favorite sidekicks like Pascal, Flounder, Rajah, and Pua. Fans can also tune in to Good Morning America on August 28 to learn more about these products and enjoy an exclusive reveal.

Disney+ Hosts a Royal Celebration Featuring New Programming and Perks

Disney+ is joining the princess celebration with exciting programming and exclusive Perks. Beginning today, fans can stream LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite exclusively on Disney+ and enjoy a brand-new “Disney Princess” Stream featuring all the beloved heroes and their loyal sidekicks. Available to Premium subscribers, the 24/7 Stream delivers non-stop stories that show strength lies in standing together with courage, compassion, and companionship.

Plus, three magical new Princess Disney+ Perks are here! Starting today, eligible subscribers can enter a series of limited-time flash sweepstakes for the chance to win enchanting prizes like a Snow White vinyl record prize pack, a dazzling Disney Princess toy bundle, and the complete 5-book Meant To Be series box set. For more details, please visit disneyplus.com/perks.

Enjoy the Magic with New Content for Disney Princess Fans

Launching today on the NatGeoKids YouTube channel, families are invited to go behind-the-scenes at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park and learn from animal specialists about the real-life species that inspired some of the lovable sidekicks of Disney princesses, including tigers like Rajah from Aladdin; a Kunekune pig like Pua from Moana; a spiny mouse like Jaq and Gus from Cinderella (1950); and chameleons like Pascal from Tangled (2010). These princess sidekicks are the perfect companion for any adventure and remind fans that even the greatest heroines don’t have to face challenges alone. The video is filled with exploration, animation, and popup quizzes for the whole family.

Additional content will continue to roll out throughout the year, including a princess-themed episode of Storytellers Spotlight on ABC and Hulu.

Exciting New Ways to Experience the Music of Disney Princesses

The songs of Disney Princess films have become anthems around the world as the inspirational soundtrack for fans of all ages who dare to explore a whole new world and see how far they’ll go. Available for pre-order now on Disney Music Emporium, celebrate the 15th anniversary of Disney’s Tangled with a special collector’s edition zoetrope vinyl, featuring some favorite songs from the film including “I’ve Got a Dream,” “I See the Light,” and “When Will My Life Begin?” The “Disney Princess Strings: Garden Soirée” album brings a new take to some treasured songs, including “Once Upon a Dream,” “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” “A Whole New World,” and more—now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and other digital platforms.

Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide are also proud to present Disney’s Moana Live-To-Film Concert North American Tour, featuring a full-length screening of the beloved movie accompanied by live performances of a unique on-stage musical ensemble of top Hollywood studio musicians, Pacific Islands rhythm masters and vocalists, celebrating the music and songs from this award-winning Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic. The 37-city tour kicks off Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey. More information on tour dates and tickets can be found here.

Granting Princess Wishes for Kids Around the World

In celebration of World Princess Week this year, Disney granted princess wishes for more than 100 kids around the world, including:

12 wish kids and their families received a royal invitation to attend the live taping of Disney Princess Concert: Celebrating 70 Years of Disneyland, where they will have a front row seat to the one-of-a-kind show.

At Disneyland Resort, cast members granted the wish of seven-year-old Amelia, who dreamed of meeting Moana. Amelia was crowned as “Princess for a Day” as she and her entire family enjoyed a day of fun at the park. As part of her wish, Amelia and Moana embarked on their own wayfinding adventure together.

In Latin America, nine princess wishes were granted for young girls who were able to pick their favorite princess dresses, delight in a makeover, enjoy meet and greets and tailored experiences, as well as share the kind of impact they’d like to make on the world.

Disney Cruise Line granted 38 wishes for Make-A-Wish children from Italy aboard the Disney Fantasy while the ship was docked in Rome. The families experienced character meet and greets, a Royal Tea Party, playtime in the Oceaneer’s Club, a dance party with Mickey Mouse and friends, and more.

Later this week, 60 wish children will enjoy a princess-themed three-day, two-night stay at Disneyland Paris with exciting character meet and greets and multiple princess surprises.

Each year, thousands of Make-A-Wish kids choose Disney princesses for their most heartfelt wish. These timeless stories and characters bring kids comfort, hope, and confidence, especially for those facing critical illnesses. As the world’s largest wish granter for Make-A-Wish, Disney grants a wish every hour of every day.

Follow @thedisneyprincesses on Instagram and @disneyprincess on Facebook for exciting announcements and magical princess fun. Fans can use #DisneyPrincessCreateYourWorld and #WorldPrincessWeek to join the conversation.