Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica enhances its Wellness Season Experiences

As part of Wellness Season at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo, the Resort’s culinary team is welcoming an acclaimed vegan chef to the Resort for an intensive week-long collaboration.

Chef Natalie Prhat, Toronto-based holistic nutritionist and vegan culinary consultant, focuses on creating vegan dishes that are approachable – as easy to make as they are delicious. Her specialty is developing fresh and creative vegan menu options that result in an unforgettable plant-based, gourmet experience for guests.

While at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica, guests will be able to engage with Prhat in several ways, and the Resort’s culinary team will gain experience from her recommendations on how to incorporate vegan foods throughout the operation.

“With vegan cuisine a trend that is here to stay, our restaurants are interested in expanding the available options and providing a variety of fresh, delicious vegan meals that are beyond the expected,” says Executive Chef Emiliano Rabia Sottil. “I look forward to working with Chef Natalie and bringing her insights and expertise to our team.”

Wellness has long been a highlight at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica, and the Resort already features an abundance of healthy, fresh cuisine. From the fresh juice bar available at Añejo and Bahia to the fresh catch of the day offered at Pesce, the Resort also uses locally sourced produce. Fresh herbs grown from the property’s garden are used in many Nemare dishes. Bringing in Prhat is yet another way the Resort is working to enhance the culinary team’s knowledge of fresh, healthy cuisine.

“I find joy creating vibrant, surprising, and delicious dishes that reflect the seasonality of locally grown ingredients,” says Prhat. “I look forward to bringing new ideas to Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica, to interacting with guests, and also, to gaining knowledge from their exceptional culinary team.”

