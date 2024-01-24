Hundreds of experience sector leaders to gather in Berlin for the Arival 360 Conference
Arival – the global research authority for in-destination experiences – has released the program and speaker roster for its annual Arival 360 Conference 2024, taking place in Berlin, Germany, from March 2-4.
Hot topics at this year’s event will include sustainability and how to address challenges resulting from the impacts of climate change, and how the culinary sector continues to offer special opportunities for experience companies. This year’s event will also see Arival’s popular Attractions Forum brought to Europe for the first time. The forum will help attractions businesses tackle issues like technology, over-tourism and how to develop successful guest experiences for visitor attractions, large operators and cultural institutions.
“In the experiences industry, only one thing is constant – change,” said Douglas Quinby, CEO and co-founder of Arival. “Advances in AI, the momentous traveler demand in Europe, and the growing impact of climate change – it’s clear that experiences businesses are facing more challenges than ever before. Our 360 event sessions will focus on how experiences businesses can turn these challenges into lucrative opportunities today. We want to give companies practical ideas and tools to help them capture the attention of ever-evolving travelers, who are increasingly seeking out authentic trips centered around once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”
Hundreds of representatives from companies across the tours, activities, attractions and experiences sectors are expected to attend the 2024 Arival 360 Conference. Many of the industry’s leading influencers and executives have confirmed as speakers, including:
ALEXI TABRIZI – EVP Global Sales, Big Bus Tours
ALKA CARTER-MANNING - Regional Director EMEA, TUI Musement
CHEE CHONG CHAN, CEO GlobalTix
CHELSEY SMITH, Head of Connectivity, City Sightseeing Worldwide
CHRISTIAN WATTS, Founder and CEO, Magpie Travel
CLAUS RAASTED, Director, The College of Extraordinary Experiences
DAVID BROWNE, Executive Director, Game of Thrones Studio
EDUARD MARTI, Chief Revenue Officer, Palisis
ELLIE WARREN, Global Director of ExperiencesHotelbeds
JOHANNES RECK, Co-founder and CEO, GetYourGuide
JON OWEN, CEO, Go City
LUKAS HEMPEL, Founder/CEO, BookingKit
ORLA O’KEEFFE, Head of Industry Digitalisation, Failte Ireland
PATRICK O’SHAUGHNESSY, Industry Development Manager, Visit Scotland
ROISIN O’SULLIVAN, Chief Commercial Officer, Walks
SADIE SUMNER, Co-President, Fat Tire Tours
SARAH BAGG, Co-founder and CEO, Rework Consulting
THOMAS MCGARRY, Head of Business Development, Holiday Extras
Delegates will also have the opportunity to connect with peers, access cutting-edge content and tech, and network with key distributors and potential partners – leaving them with actionable strategies to transform their businesses.
Winners will also be announced for Europe’s first Arival TourReview Spotlight Awards. These new awards, presented in partnership with TourReview, recognize excellence in guest satisfaction for operators of tours, activities, and visitor attractions, based on independent analysis of guest reviews across major online travel and experiences websites.
The Arival 360 Conference will take place at the Estrel Berlin, one of the largest convention hotels in Berlin, from March 2-4. Delegates can register here. https://arival.travel/event-registration/?event_id=153555