Hundreds of experience sector leaders to gather in Berlin for the Arival 360 Conference

Arival – the global research authority for in-destination experiences – has released the program and speaker roster for its annual Arival 360 Conference 2024, taking place in Berlin, Germany, from March 2-4.

Hot topics at this year’s event will include sustainability and how to address challenges resulting from the impacts of climate change, and how the culinary sector continues to offer special opportunities for experience companies. This year’s event will also see Arival’s popular Attractions Forum brought to Europe for the first time. The forum will help attractions businesses tackle issues like technology, over-tourism and how to develop successful guest experiences for visitor attractions, large operators and cultural institutions.

“In the experiences industry, only one thing is constant – change,” said Douglas Quinby, CEO and co-founder of Arival. “Advances in AI, the momentous traveler demand in Europe, and the growing impact of climate change – it’s clear that experiences businesses are facing more challenges than ever before. Our 360 event sessions will focus on how experiences businesses can turn these challenges into lucrative opportunities today. We want to give companies practical ideas and tools to help them capture the attention of ever-evolving travelers, who are increasingly seeking out authentic trips centered around once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

Hundreds of representatives from companies across the tours, activities, attractions and experiences sectors are expected to attend the 2024 Arival 360 Conference. Many of the industry’s leading influencers and executives have confirmed as speakers, including:

ALEXI TABRIZI – EVP Global Sales, Big Bus Tours

ALKA CARTER-MANNING - Regional Director EMEA, TUI Musement

CHEE CHONG CHAN, CEO GlobalTix

CHELSEY SMITH, Head of Connectivity, City Sightseeing Worldwide

CHRISTIAN WATTS, Founder and CEO, Magpie Travel

CLAUS RAASTED, Director, The College of Extraordinary Experiences

DAVID BROWNE, Executive Director, Game of Thrones Studio

EDUARD MARTI, Chief Revenue Officer, Palisis

ELLIE WARREN, Global Director of ExperiencesHotelbeds

JOHANNES RECK, Co-founder and CEO, GetYourGuide

JON OWEN, CEO, Go City

LUKAS HEMPEL, Founder/CEO, BookingKit

ORLA O’KEEFFE, Head of Industry Digitalisation, Failte Ireland

PATRICK O’SHAUGHNESSY, Industry Development Manager, Visit Scotland

ROISIN O’SULLIVAN, Chief Commercial Officer, Walks

SADIE SUMNER, Co-President, Fat Tire Tours

SARAH BAGG, Co-founder and CEO, Rework Consulting

THOMAS MCGARRY, Head of Business Development, Holiday Extras

Delegates will also have the opportunity to connect with peers, access cutting-edge content and tech, and network with key distributors and potential partners – leaving them with actionable strategies to transform their businesses.

Winners will also be announced for Europe’s first Arival TourReview Spotlight Awards. These new awards, presented in partnership with TourReview, recognize excellence in guest satisfaction for operators of tours, activities, and visitor attractions, based on independent analysis of guest reviews across major online travel and experiences websites.

The Arival 360 Conference will take place at the Estrel Berlin, one of the largest convention hotels in Berlin, from March 2-4. Delegates can register here. https://arival.travel/event-registration/?event_id=153555

