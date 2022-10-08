S Hotel Jamaica recognized as one of the Top 10 Hotels in the Caribbean

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with S Hotel Jamaica being recognized as the Top 10 Hotels in the Caribbean & Central America category. Jamaica also ranked number seven among islands in the Caribbean and the Atlantic.

“It is an honour for our team to have made this prestigious list for the fourth time since we opened in 2019,” said Christopher Issa, owner chief executive officer of S Hotel Jamaica. “We are very grateful to all who have recognized us in this way as we strive to offer the best of Jamaican hospitality.”

The contemporary, 120-room S Hotel, part of the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World, artfully combines discrete urban sophistication and a laid-back resort lifestyle with an underlying rootsy vibe. S Hotel offers guests an authentic Jamaican lifestyle experience, interweaving local island food, music, art and entertainment into every facet of the guest’s stay. Buzzing bars, a chic café, a high-spirited pool scene, sky-high suites, an international restaurant, a subterranean spa, a cultural centre, gym and rooms with a relevant design aesthetic thoughtfully combine into a modern sensibility with an effervescent sense of place.