Ryanair expands Teesside return ahead of summer season

Ryanair has announced a new route from Teesside to Corfu in Greece.

Departures will be operating every Wednesday from July.

This new route expands the low-cost carrier’s offer from Teesside following the return to the region with two other summer routes to Alicante and Palma de Mallorca, both flying twice weekly from June.

Ryanair commercial director, Jason McGuinness, said: “Our connections to Alicante and Palma de Mallorca are proving to be a popular choice for Teesside consumers and we’re pleased to expand the region’s connectivity with this new route to Corfu (Greece), bringing a third holiday destination for British families to enjoy this summer.

“Teesside Airport continue to work to deliver efficient operations and competitive airport charges, which offer the means for long-term traffic growth and new routes.”

As vaccination programmes continue in Europe and the UK makes impressive progress with its vaccine rollout, Ryanair expects air travel to soar in the peak summer months.

Tees Valley mayor, Ben Houchen, said: “This news is another huge vote of confidence in our amazing airport.

“It shows the announcement made last November with routes to Palma and Alicante was just the start.

“Ryanair are committed to Teesside for the long-term because they can see what a remarkable asset out airport is.”

He added: “When we secured the return of Ryanair after an absence of ten-years, I said then it was a seismic day for Teesside Airport.

“This expansion of flights goes to show just how confident they are in Teesside and our local people.

“I am sure this new Corfu route will perform very well as local people look ahead to safely returning to the sun.”