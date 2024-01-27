Ryanair Announces New Routes and Expansion Plans at Tirana Airport

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary and Tirana Airport Operations Director Piervittorio Farabbi held a joint press conference at Mother Teresa Airport in Tirana where they presented the airport’s development plans and Ryanair’s new routes.

“Kastrati Group’s investments in the Airport promise new opportunities and destinations” – Michael O’Leary, CEO of the Ryanair Group

Ryanair will add several new destinations this summer, such as Bari, Birmingham, Bristol, Marseille, Vienna, Budapest. Together with the existing routes, Ryanair will count 22 destinations.

‘Just a few months ago, we were here with the Prime Minister of Albania, Mr. Edi Rama and the CEO of Ryan Air at the inauguration of the new terminal where we announced the departure of Ryanair flights from Tirana. We ended the year with 7.25 million passengers, which was more than 120% compared to 2019. This year the growth will continue, and by the end of 2024 we expect around 9 million passengers. We are constantly expanding and with the support of our partners, we are increasing the airport’s capacity. This year we expect increased activity and are committed to accommodate air traffic and the flow of passengers, with the hospitality that characterizes Albania.’ – declared Piervittorio Farabbi.

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair Group CEO, thanked Kastrati Group for investing in Tirana International Airport.

The development of the airport makes Tirana an attractive place for investments by important airlines. We have very ambitious plans and while we are in discussions with the Kastrati Group, we want to open a Ryan Air base here in Tirana, which will create more employment opportunities in the country. The new destinations we introduced today will offer more options, more choices, at the lowest prices.

Starting today, all Albanian citizens can book flights with Ryanair starting from only 19.99EUR. We are enthusiastic to welcome millions of Albanian citizens to our fleet.’ – said Michael O’Leary.