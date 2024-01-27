Blue Islands Considers Direct Flights Between Jersey, Luxembourg, and Guernsey

Blue Islands is engaging with the Channel Islands business community to understand any requirement for direct flights between Jersey and Luxembourg, with connections to and from Guernsey. The airline recently trialled a direct service to the Isle of Man the result of which, and feedback, are currently being evaluated.

Rob Veron, CEO Blue Islands said, “Thank you to our customers that supported our trial service to the Isle of Man, particularly those corporate partners that committed to the advance purchase of seats. We are now in the final stages of a post-trial engagement process with users to understand the longer-term viability of such a direct service.

The Luxembourg service could operate bi-weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Rob added, “We recognise there are also many organisations that operate across Jersey/Guernsey and Luxembourg. We’re now seeking to assess demand for direct flights to Luxembourg, and again, understand current behaviours and preferences to determine if a viable service for business travellers can be established, and indeed whether a service to Luxembourg may complement an Isle of Man service – hence our latest survey.”