RwandAir set to launch daily direct London flights

RwandAir is to launch daily direct services between London Heathrow and Kigali this winter.

The African airline, which has been operating from London since 2017, will increase capacity on its London Heathrow route from 29 October 2023, with the addition of a new daily service.

Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO, said: “London is an incredibly important market for RwandAir, so we are incredibly excited to be adding direct daily flights from our home in Kigali to London Heathrow.

“Having first launched flights to the British capital in 2017, we have continued to build our presence following strong demand from customers here in the UK and Africa.

“We know these new daily direct flights will offer customers the convenience and connectivity which they have long asked for, and look forward to welcoming more visitors to Rwanda.”

