Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches its latest route to Erbil

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched its latest route to Erbil, the ancient capital city of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq.

The new route reaffirms the airline’s commitment to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region and unlocking an eclectic mix of travel opportunities for both residents and visitors of the UAE. Flights to Erbil will commence on 06 October and will operate twice a week on Monday and Friday.

Erbil is a modern metropolis with a rich history, warm hospitality, and stunning landscapes. With a vibrant culture and incredible historical sites, including the ancient Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, travellers of all ages can immerse themselves in multiple historical civilizations. Some of the must-see historical and natural attractions include the Sami Abdul Rahman Park, Jalil Khayat Mosque and Kurdish textile museum with memorable and enriching travel experiences awaiting.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is committed to strengthening connectivity between Abu Dhabi and the region, carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel, and creating exciting and affordable travel opportunities for everyone. We continue to play a pivotal role in contributing to the growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism sector and connecting its capital with an eclectic mix of marvellous destinations, with Erbil the latest captivating city in our exciting expansion plans. We are committed to expanding our network into more countries across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. We look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft and sharing our love of adventure soon.”

Source: https://www.timesaerospace.aero/