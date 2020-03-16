RwandAir to ground all flights until mid-April

Following instructions from the Rwandan ministry of health, RwandAir will temporarily suspend its commercial passenger flights.

The move comes as the country takes further measures to help the global fight against Covid-19.

The grounding will apply for a period of 30 days, beginning today, and affect all scheduled RwandAir flights departing from and arriving in Rwanda.

Customers holding tickets with RwandAir, for flights between until April 20th, have several future travel options including rebooking with the airline to fly at a later date.

All change fees will be waived, giving customers more flexibility to delay their travel.

RwandAir will operate its last commercial passenger flight from Kigali to London Gatwick and Brussels today.

A RwandAir spokeswoman said: “We are extremely sorry for the disruption and uncertainty this announcement will cause for our customers.

“However, we are sure they appreciate why this decision is unavoidable at this time and that it has not been taken lightly.

“We are confident the temporary suspension of our operations will help to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.”

Customers holding tickets for travel on RwandAir who wish to rebook or be refunded can contact RwandAir via [email protected] and [email protected]

