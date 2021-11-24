Moscow outlines plans to host Expo 2030

Russia has offered more details on its bid to bring Expo 2030 to Moscow as the race to host the one-of-a-kind show hots up.

Having launched its candidature in April this year, Russia was the first to lay out its plans to organise an expo in the capital.

Officials hope the show can take place between April 27th and October 27th in 2030.

The chief executive of the Bid Committee Moscow Expo 2030, Alexander Chernov, introduced Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) to the Russian ambitions for the show, under the theme ‘Human Progress: A Shared Vision for a World of Harmony’.

This proposed theme is a subject of “universal appeal,” emphasised the director general of the bid committee, Alexey Kalachev, who specified that it will allow each country to have an input into the success of the Expo.

Speaking on behalf of the Russian government, the minister of industry and trade, Denis Manturov, indicated that the Expo 2030 candidature is a “national priority,” further adding that Russia has experience in hosting global events, and that Moscow is ready to offer a “hearty reception” to visitors.

The BIE general assembly was told that the candidate city has a steadily growing economy focused on technology and innovation, and is “a city of endless opportunity for study, work and creativity”.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, further called on member states to support the project to organise the first World Expo “in the vast expanses of Europe and Asia that lie east of Vienna and west of Shanghai”.

Sobyanin as has been a vocal supporter of the Russian bid, recently confirming plans to build an exhibition complex near Vnukovo Airport of the country is successful.

He added: “If Moscow wins the right to host Expo 2030, then for the whole six months our city will become the world capital of science, industry and technology.

“Russia has something to show our guests in every area.

“On the other hand, Expo will be a unique opportunity to see the main achievements of world civilization in Moscow.

“Such a chance simply cannot be missed.”

Besides Moscow, Busan in South Korea, Italian capital Rome, Odessa in Ukraine and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia are all in the running for the event.

Secretary general of the BIE, Dimitri Kerkentzes, said: “The BIE welcomes these five candidatures, which attest to the strong and shared desire for nations around the world to come together to shape a common vision for peace and human progress.

“The expression of these different visions for the future will be of interest to us all as we learn more about these candidatures in the project evaluation phase.”

The project examination phase for World Expo 2030 will take place over the next year and a half.

Each candidate will submit a detailed candidature dossier, and the BIE will then organise enquiry missions, assessing the feasibility and viability of each candidature project.

The host country of World Expo 2030 will then be elected in 2023 by BIE member states gathered in a general assembly, on the principle of one country, one vote.

World Expos, officially known as International Registered Exhibitions, are global gatherings of nations addressing universal challenges of our time.

These unparalleled global events offer a journey inside a chosen theme through engaging and immersive activities.

Taking place every five years and lasting up to six months, World Expos welcome tens of millions of visitors, allow countries to build extraordinary pavilions, and transform the host city for years to come.

Moscow mayor Sobyanin is, however, confident Russia can deliver a successful event.

“Moscow is the most obvious contender for this honour.

“Our city has hosted events of a global scale more than once.

“The 1957 World Festival of Youth and Students, the Olympics in 1980, the 2018 FIFA World Cup presented a holiday to millions of citizens.

“We have attracted numerous tourists to our city.”

Moscow was also recently presented with trophies for Europe’s Leading City Destination and Europe’s Leading City Tourist Board at the World Travel Awards.

If Moscow wins, the exhibition will be held in Troitsky and Novomoskovsky Administrative Districts, near Vnukovo Airport.

“At this exhibition, tourists from all over the world will be able to see and hear the Russian capital,” the mayor added.

Russia is currently exhibition at Expo 2020 in Dubai, where nearly one million guests have passed through the doors of its pavilion over the first two months of the show.

Find out more here.