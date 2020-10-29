Rove Expo 2020 set to welcome first guests next year

As Dubai gets ready to host the largest event ever to be held in the Arab world, homegrown hotel brand Rove is preparing to open the only property located on the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Rove Expo 2020 will be at the centre of the action, right next to the global mega event’s iconic Al Wasl Plaza, where the opening and closing ceremonies and 182 days of daily live productions will take place.

Launching on October 1st next year, to coincide with the new opening date of Expo 2020 itself, visitors to Rove Expo 2020 can expect funky interiors and a fuss-free ambience, designed with world travellers in mind – and with Expo’s incredible once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will inspire, educate and entertain directly on their doorstep.

The stylish hotel will feature 312 rooms and 19 suites, as well as a rooftop swimming pool and sundeck overlooking Al Wasl Plaza, and boast the lifestyle brand’s signature neighbourhood food and beverage hangout the Daily, a grab-and-go Rove Café and the Bar, as well as sustainable in-room amenities, co-working spaces and a 24-hour gym.

Rove Expo 2020 will remain as a permanent modern hospitality offering at District 2020, which will evolve into a smart human-centric community and curated innovation system, as the long-term legacy of Expo 2020.