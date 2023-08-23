Rove Hotels announces major commitment to COP28

Dubai’s Rove Hotels has announced its pledge to plant a tree for every stay booked at its hotel from November 30 to December 12. The sustainability initiative is in line with COP28 and will be fulfilled in partnership with W&A Consular and Eden Reforestation Projects.

The trees will be planted before the end of the year with anticipated demand from many summit attendees.

Paul Bridger, the COO of Rove Hotels said, “We are thrilled to announce this initiative in which we will plant at least 28,000 trees by the end of the year. This project reflects our determination to impact the environment and support the UAE’s efforts positively. By planting trees for every booking, we aim to inspire others to join us in the fight against climate change.”



Every Rove Hotel has achieved the Green Key certification, underscoring their firm commitment to adopting sustainable protocols in the hospitality sector. Additionally, Rove Hotels plays a role as a member of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and stands as the pioneering hotel group to fulfill Dubai Tourism’s rigorous sustainability standards across all its hotels