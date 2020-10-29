Hyatt takes Unbound Collection into Scandinavia with Hotel Reisen deal

Hyatt Hotels partnered with First Hotel Reisen to open its first property in Sweden.

The 144-room Hotell Reisen will be available on booking systems, on an unbranded basis, from December, with plans to join the Unbound Collection after refurbishment in the first quarter of 2021.

It will become Hyatt’s first hotel under the independent collection in Scandinavia.

In the Nordics, the hotel will join the planned Grand Hansa Hotel in Helsinki, Finland as part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt and Hyatt Centric Reykjavík, Iceland.

The three hotels represent strategic cornerstones in Hyatt’s expansion plans for northern Europe.

Located in the heart of Stockholm’s old town directly on the waterfront and on Skeppsbron, Hotell Reisen is rich in history, dating back to the 17th century.

The property will offer cultural moments for guests seeking a sophisticated yet unscripted experience, as it will be located within walking distance of many of Stockholm’s landmark attractions.

Independent-minded travellers can experience highlights of the city including the Royal Palace and the ferry to Djurgården, bringing guests to the tranquil oasis that is home to many of the city’s most famous museums and cultural attractions.

“At Hyatt, we are focused on thoughtful growth based on locations that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers, and Stockholm has been a priority market for some time,” said Peter Norman, senior vice president of development Europe, Hyatt.

“While Stockholm is known for its high barrier to entry for global brands, the rich history and unique location in central Stockholm make Hotell Reisen a perfect addition to the Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand.

“This brand has seen great momentum across the region, as each property celebrates their destination’s distinct culture and atmosphere, and we look forward to expanding the brand’s footprint in the Nordics.”

The name of Reisen originates from a 1750s coffee house run by a Dutchman, Frederik Reiss.

As the coffee house was a popular meeting space for merchants and travellers from all over the world, Frederik Reiss’s daughter soon started to rent rooms in the early 19th century.

Ever since, the building has been in use as a hotel and today is a celebration of the vibrant and rich history of Sweden’s capital.