Rove Hotels’ regional expansion targets over 10,000 Hotel Rooms in the next 5 years

Rove Hotels has announced its target milestone of 10,000 rooms in operation or under development over the next five years.

Homegrown in the UAE, Rove Hotels currently boasts over 3,400 operational hotel rooms across its various properties. With this expansion strategy, the Rove brand is prepared to weave its narrative of community-centred travel and off-the-beaten-track exploration into the fabric of even more regional urban destinations, the hotel says.

This strategic decision to establish a strong Middle East presence comes after Rove’s commercial performance numbers in 2022 which happens to be the brand’s best-ever year.

Paul Bridger, chief operating officer of Rove Hotels, said, “In this exciting new phase of Rove’s journey, we’re looking forward to taking our unique lifestyle hospitality concept to new destinations. As a homegrown brand, we are thrilled to see the tremendous growth in tourism that the region is experiencing, and we believe that Rove Hotels can play an important role in providing accessible quality accommodation options for travellers.”

Rove Hotels recently announced the introduction of Rove Home, its new branded residences concept. The project offers fully-furnished studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with feature contemporary finishes and smart home features.

Rove Home Downtown represents a significant milestone for Rove as it marks the brand’s first-ever foray into residential property. While Rove Home Downtown marks the company’s first residential project in Dubai, Rove Hotels has set sights on exploring multiple opportunities for the future, taking the brand’s signature lifestyle living concept into new destinations.

