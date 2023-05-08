Rove Hotels launches branded residences and serviced apartments

UAE brand Rove Hotels will be entering the residential market with the launch of ‘Rove Homes’, a line of branded residences and serviced apartments.

The announcement comes with the launch of its first project – Rove Home Aljada in Sharjah.

The building will feature contemporary design and will carry the Rove style that is reflected through all hotel locations across Dubai.

Rove Home will have a take on modern living and is targeting the construction of more Rove Home developments soon.

Paul Bridger, COO of Rove Hotels said, “We are excited to explore the vast potential of the branded residential sector and to contribute to the creation of welcoming homes designed for contemporary living in true Rove style.”

Set to go on sale in the coming weeks, each one-, two- and three-bed apartment will be equipped with smart home features.

Residents of Rove Home will also have access to amenities such as housekeeping, in-room dining, laundry and more.

In the surrounding area of Rove Homes, the plan includes hospitality, retail, F&B and leisure options, The area will also include a cycling network, three schools and a business park.

The development will be located opposite Aljada’s main park in Sharjah which is designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

