Rotana at World Travel Market London 2022

Rotana highlights its diverse collection of hotels and resorts at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2022. Taking place at the ExCeL London convention centre from 7th to 9th November, the event provides Rotana with the ideal platform for engagement with key stakeholders, partners and customers in the UK market.

Marking its 15th consecutive year of participation at one of the leading annual gatherings for the global travel industry, Rotana is showcasing its robust pipeline across the MENAT region and its newest brand, Edge by Rotana.

Launched in May 2022, Edge by Rotana is a collection of independent properties that maintain their individuality while capitalizing on access to Rotana’s extensive network and systems. With the aim to operate around 30 Edge by Rotana properties in the region by 2027, Rotana recently announced the openings of two new Edge by Rotana-managed hotels in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)- Arabian Park and Damac Hills 2 in Dubai. The group has also signed an agreement for an Edge by Rotana hotel in Istanbul.

Further cementing its prominent position in the Middle East’s hospitality market, Rotana has signed agreements for several new openings across the coming year, including the management agreement of Bloom Arjaan by Rotana located in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island in the UAE. In Oman, Rotana’s new hotel in Muscat’s Al Mouj Development is due to open in the first quarter of next year. The group has also signed for The Residences by Rotana to provide villa accommodation in the port city of Bodrum on Turkey’s southwest coast on the Aegean Sea. While in Qatar, Rotana will open two new properties: Bin Al Sheikh Residences by Rotana and Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana in Doha adding 688 keys to the existing portfolio.

Underlining its strong focus on expansion in Africa, Rotana will make its foray into the Algerian market with the launch of Azure Rotana Resort & Spa in the port city of Oran, scheduled to open in Q2 2023. Luxor Rotana launching by the end of 2023 is one of six new Rotana hotels planned to open in Egypt, with properties in the pipeline for New Cairo and the popular North Coast in 2024. Rotana has also recently signed an initial deal for a five-star resort in the West African nation of Benin.

Additionally, this year Rotana announced the opening of the first five-star hotel in Dammam, Dana Rayhaan by Rotana, Slemani Rotana in Sulaymaniyah and the relaunch of Johari Rotana in Tanzania.

Guy Hutchinson, President and CEO of Rotana, said: “Following a year of sustained performance and continued expansion, we are gearing up for an even more promising 2023, building on the success of our strong portfolio with the opening of new hotels in key markets across the MENAT region and beyond. We work very closely with several regional destination boards to continue boosting tourism, and our new openings will contribute towards those goals.”

“WTM is one of the most important gatherings for the global travel industry, bringing together peers and professionals to advance the conversation around the future of travel and explore opportunities for growth. We are very confident about the future of the hospitality industry, and we will continue building our success story with the mission to deliver “Treasured Times” to our guests across the world.” – concluded Hutchinson.