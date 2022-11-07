Riu Karamboa becomes Adults Only after a full renovation

RIU Hotels & Resorts presents Riu Karamboa after a full renovation. The 5-star hotel located on the island of Boa Vista is now in the Adults Only class, thereby rounding out RIU’s offering on the island.

It presents a new design and spaces while maintaining its essence with emblematic features including its original domes.

After the renovation, the new Riu Karamboa offers its guests two major attractions in terms of leisure. On the one hand, they’ll be able to attend the famous Riu Get Together Party held at the bar and lounge, which are also available to Riu Palace Boavista guests. On the other, guests of both hotels will also have access to Splash Water World.

Its main building has a spectacular lobby with a characteristic traditional style and much more natural light inundating the space. The hotel has expanded the number of rooms, now totalling 921, of which 67 are swim-up. All of them are completely remodelled with a fresh, inviting style.

Although the restaurant area has had a facelift, the main restaurant “Mogambo” and the pool restaurant “Las Dunas” remain and the Asian restaurant “Kazumi” has been relocated. It also added “Kulinarium” and the Italian restaurant “Toscana”. The hotel bar area includes the new sports bar, “Lambada”, next to the bar and lounge. Customers can also visit two pool bars, “Praia” and “Mindelo”, the lobby bar “Morabeza”, the plaza bar “Brava”, and two “Pepe’s Food” grills. Hotel guests will be able to enjoy unlimited food thanks to its 24-hour All-Inclusive service.

The outside boasts a new solarium and five new pools with incredible ocean views, one of them dedicated to entertainment and sports. Additionally, Riu Karamboa has a RiuFit area, a RiuArt area and an extensive entertainment programme for adults with day and night activities.

Its sustainability measures notably include the installation of solar panels on the hotel roof to generate solar power, which provides much of the energy the hotel needs to operate.

RIU offers a comprehensive experience at this destination and has a total of six hotels between the island of Sal and Boa Vista. The hotels on the former include Riu Cabo Verde, Riu Funana and Riu Palace Santa Maria. On the latter, there is Riu Touareg, Riu Palace Boavista and the newly reformed Riu Karamboa.