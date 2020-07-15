Heathrow rolls out new Covid-19 secure technology

Heathrow has unveiled further measures to reduce the risk of contracting or transmitting Covid-19 at the airport.

The airport has kicked off a number of pioneering technologies including UV cleaning robots which use UV rays to kill viruses and bacteria efficiently at night.

At the same time, UV handrail technology is being fitted to escalators to ensure continuous disinfection of the moving handrails, while self-cleaning anti-viral wraps are being fitted to security trays, lift buttons, trolley and door handles.

The wraps work by coating high-touch surfaces in a material with long-lasting anti-viral protection.

Heathrow is retraining 100 colleagues to serve as hygiene-technicians who thoroughly disinfect the airport and answer passenger queries on the methods being used.

These technicians will continuously monitor the effectiveness of these new technologies and help to inform plans to roll these projects out across the entire airport.

Prior to these trials, Heathrow meticulously reviewed every step of the passenger journey to identify key touchpoints where anti-viral technologies would have the most impact.

Fly Safe Pit Stops - points where passengers can pick up face masks, anti-viral wipes and hand sanitiser free of charge - are being rolled out at these touchpoints to keep travellers safe on their journeys.

Teams at the airport are also reviewing technologies which could remove the need for passengers to touch self-service check in machines, allowing them to control the kiosks from their phones.

These enhanced cleaning measures are in addition to several steps the airport has taken to ensure passengers feel safe when travelling, including the introduction of Perspex barriers in security areas and in some retailers, compulsory face coverings, one way systems as well as touchless services available on Heathrow and airline apps.

Moreover, for the first time anywhere outside the US, Apple is trialling informative alerts to passengers arriving at Heathrow, directing iOS users to the latest guidance on travelling through the airport.

This news comes as UK holidaymakers can finally travel between low-risk countries without the need to quarantine on return.

While these initial travel corridors are welcome, Heathrow warns that more work is needed to safely restore Britain’s long-haul network.

Heathrow chief executive, John Holland Kaye, said: “We have reviewed the entire Heathrow airport experience to ensure that our passengers and colleagues are kept safe as travel resumes to ‘Green’ and ‘Amber’ countries.

“Now we need Government to safely restore Britain’s long-haul connections as the country prepares for life outside the EU, with Common International Standards for Covid-19 testing from ‘Red’ countries.”

The temperature testing technology launched in May continues to perform well in a live operational environment, with the potential to quickly and seamlessly screen passengers with minimal impact to the passenger journey.