Ronda Locatelli unveils new vegan friendly menu

Ronda Locatelli, the award-winning Italian restaurant at Atlantis, the Palm, has introduced nine new dishes to its vegan menu.

Initially featuring over 40 dishes created by Giorgio Locatelli, the latest additions to the menu build on the restaurants reputation as offering the largest vegan offering from a stand-alone non-vegan restaurant in the city.

Crafted by Ronda Locatelli’s chef de cuisine, Salvo Sardo, the new items include a variety of delicious starters, pastas and pizzas for everyone to enjoy.

The latest additions include a variety of starters including arancini, and asparagi grigliati, quinoa, fave fresche e salmoriglio, a perfectly char-grilled asparagus served with quinoa, broad beans and salmoriglio sauce.

Chef Salvo is also introducing the insalata di panzanella e mozzarella, which is a “Panzanella” salad with cherry tomatoes, onions, basil, oregano and vegan cheese, and the savoury crostone di pane, caponatina siciliana e formaggio: toasted bread accompanied with vegetables caponata and melted vegan cheese.

From the mains, there’s the homemade maccheroni pasta with broad beans, asparagus and rocket, and a vegan twist on the traditional lasagne.

Pizza lovers can enjoy even more flavours with three fresh options, including the asparagi, campana and liguria.

The asparagi is a white base pizza with vegan mozzarella, asparagus cream, fresh asparagus, walnut paste and pomegranate, while the campana is made of tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, fried aubergines, capers and chili.

The liguria is a hearty pizza with a white base, filled with vegan mozzarella, basil pesto, potatoes, green beans and pine nuts.

Ronda Locatelli pizzas are prepared daily using homemade dough, which is fermented for a minimum of 48 hours to ensure the highest quality in both taste and texture.

The new dishes feature a delicious a mix of starters, pizzas and pastas, designed to tantalise taste buds and deliver a traditional taste of Italy into the heart of Dubai.

Pizza enthusiasts will be impressed with Ronda Locatelli’s central wood-fired pizza oven and wide variety of vegan options, serving rustic cuisine with an emphasis on high quality ingredients that are all flown in from Italy.

