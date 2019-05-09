Rowland elected ABTA chairman during annual general meeting

Alistair Rowland has been elected chairman of ABTA following the annual general meeting.

Chief retail officer with the Mid-Counties Co-operative, Rowland takes up his position with immediate effect.

He succeeds Noel Josephides, chairman of Sunvil Holidays, who stands down after six years, completing his term in office.

Rowland has served on the ABTA board of directors for the last seven years, representing retail members with a turnover of over £20 million.

Mark Tanzer, ABTA chief executive, said: “On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Alistair Rowland to his new position as chairman of ABTA.

“Alistair has served with distinction on our board of directors and his expertise, professionalism and enthusiasm will be invaluable in our ongoing work to support our members and their customers as well as helping to deliver ABTA’s business plan.”

He added: “I would also like to extend our warmest thanks to outgoing chairman Noel Josephides for the exceptional contribution he has made to the association throughout his six years in office.”

ABTA has around 1,200 Members, with a combined annual UK turnover of £38 billion

Rowland added: “I look forward immensely to taking on my new role as chairman of the UK’s leading travel association.

“Now, more than ever, it is vital that we have an association that represents the voice of the industry, supports the needs of its members and helps their customers to feel confident in travelling.

“The association has made strong progress under chief executive Mark Tanzer and the chairmanship of my predecessor Noel Josephides and I’m keen to further build on that good work.”