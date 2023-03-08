ROCCO FORTE HOTELS INTRODUCES REWARD EXPERIENCES

Rocco Forte Hotels has launched Reward Experiences, a new programme designed to help clients reward top performers with individual luxury travel experiences.

Created to meet the growing demand for smaller group and individual travel experiences, Reward Experiences offers the ultimate flexibility, for one price. Recipients of the reward will receive an experience that can be taken at any one of the nine Rocco Forte Hotels in Europe’s most exciting destinations, including two nights’ accommodation for two people, daily breakfast, dinner with a wine pairing in the hotel’s restaurant, and a choice of locally curated experiences such as wine tasting in an Italian vineyard or a session with a master chocolatier in Brussels.

Clients can gift the vouchers to their employees to redeem themselves or work with their event or marketing agency to create and book a bespoke experience for each winner that includes travel and other elements.

Rocco Forte’s reward vouchers give both companies, and perhaps more importantly its employees more choice over how they are recognised and rewarded for their hard work.

Charla Forinton, Director of Global Sales – Groups at Rocco Forte Hotels, says: “We’re not trying to replace group incentive trips. We are recognising that clients want choice and offering that with this new and exciting product.”

