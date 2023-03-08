easyJet customers raise over £300,000 to support UNICEF’s Türkiye and Syria earthquake appeal

easyJet customers have raised over £300,000 in three weeks to support UNICEF’s emergency appeal. Their donations have helped raise vital funds for the children and their families affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

The emergency onboard collection by easyJet’s cabin crew has now been extended into March, providing millions more customers flying with easyJet across 36 countries in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, the opportunity to donate in any currency.

Donations will go directly towards supporting UNICEF’s round-the-clock emergency response in the region. In Syria, UNICEF is mobilising supplies and services to support the urgent needs of children and families. In Türkiye, UNICEF has mobilised critical emergency supplies and ensured evacuation to safe spaces for children in affected areas.

Michael Brown, Director of Cabin Services, commented:

“I would like to thank all of our customers who have already donated, for their kindness and generosity in raising over £300,000, which will help UNICEF and their volunteers to continue providing a vital lifeline in the region for the children and families who have been affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

“This is, of course, all made possible by our fantastic crew, who day-in and day-out go the extra mile to raise money for UNICEF. As the relief effort continues, we are pleased to have been able to extend the collections onboard into March so more customers can have the opportunity to donate.”

Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive, UNICEF UK:

“Through our partnership, UNICEF and easyJet remain committed to ensuring that the families affected by the recent earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria receive urgent support. By supporting UNICEF’s appeal, easyJet is helping to provide access to emergency supplies.”

“Children face extra risks to their health without supplies of food and clean water and donations from easyJet and its generous customers will continue to support UNICEF’s work around the clock to protect the health and welfare of children and their families.”

Over the last 10 years easyJet customers have raised more than £16m for UNICEF through on board collections, including more than £800,000 last year for children and their families impacted by the war in Ukraine, helping to protect millions of children around the world from disease and keep them safe during emergencies.