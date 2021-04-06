The View at the Palm to open tomorrow

Nakheel has announced that the View at the Palm, an observation deck that showcases a 360-degree view of Palm Jumeirah, is set to open its doors to the public tomorrow.

Visitors can purchase their tickets and embark on an interactive journey towards the history of the island through multiple immersive touchpoints.

With direct access from Nakheel Mall, level two of the Palm Tower will mark the entry point for visitors which houses a Starbucks Café, the View Exhibition, interactive aquarium tunnels and a gift shop.

The View Exhibition, a tribute to the growth journey of the Palm, will encompass a timeline on the way in which this world-famous island was conceptualised and developed.

Visitors can also experience an immersive theatre which takes them through the ground-breaking history of the island.

Towering at 240 metres over the Palm Jumeirah, Level 52 holds the observatory deck with spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai skyline and the island itself.

Omar Khoory, chief assets and hospitality officer, Nakheel said: “Twenty years ago, Nakheel embarked on a journey to bring the vision of Palm Jumeirah to life and today, we celebrate its growing success story by launching the View at the Palm.

“As well as a world attraction, the View will uncover the evolutionary journey behind building one of the most splendid man-made islands in the world.

“As Nakheel continues to add innovative destinations to its ever-growing retail portfolio, we hope that these experiences will inspire wonder to visitors of all ages and backgrounds.

“We are delighted to welcome residents to experience Palm Jumeirah in a completely new way and we are confident that it will be memorable.”

The View at The Palm also offers an exclusive VIP lounge which spans 120 square metres and features an outdoor terrace with views of the island, sea and city.

With its design, the lounge is customisable to match various themes and concepts and offers meal services, advanced audio-visual equipment and wireless connectivity.

The VIP lounge is open for public bookings.

Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Corporation for Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), added: “The View at The Palm marks another major milestone for Dubai’s tourism industry and adds to the city’s range of diverse offerings that residents and visitors can enjoy.

“The opening of the observation deck under stringent precautionary measures will further enhance the safe environment that Dubai has created in line with the directive of our visionary leadership to ensure that the health and safety of people remains the top priority.

“The significance of the solid relationships that we have built over the years with our stakeholders and partners like Nakheel is clearly evident in the construction of this new landmark on the world-renowned Palm Jumeirah, providing visitors the opportunity to enjoy unforgettable experiences in one of the world’s safest cities.”