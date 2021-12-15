Robbie Williams to headline Atlantis, the Palm gala

Atlantis, the Palm will welcome Robbie Williams for a guest performance at its annual New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner.

With the performance set to take place in the lead-up to the 2022 countdown, guests can sing along to chart-topping hits like ‘Rock DJ’ and ‘Let me Entertain You,’ as well as favourites including ‘Feel’ and ‘Angels’.

Only those attending the gala dinner can take advantage of seeing the spectacular live appearance from the iconic entertainer followed by one of Dubai’s largest firework and pyrotechnic displays.

Timothy Kelly, executive vice president and managing director, Atlantis Dubai, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Robbie Williams, a world-class talent, to Dubai for New Year’s Eve.

“This has been challenging year for us all, and we look forward to giving our guests one of the most memorable evenings of their lives as we start a new year.”

Pipped as Dubai’s most glamourous celebration and black-tie affair, guests will enter the event via the stunning Asateer Tent for a photo a Moët & Chandon tower before taking a seat on a custom-built deck overlooking the Palm Island and twinkling Dubai skyline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following canapés and a welcome drink, a 30-piece live band and cancan dancers kick off the entertainment line-up, playing throughout the night.

As well as unlimited premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, guests can enjoy free-flowing Champagne all evening to accompany the lavish buffet featuring hundreds of dishes from lobster and caviar to a live sushi station, glittering ice sculptures and a choice of over 65 beautifully handcrafted desserts, cakes and petit fours.

Image: Atlantis, the Palm