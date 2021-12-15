Ras Al Khaimah lays out sustainable tourism agenda

A global gathering has taken place at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre along the striking backdrop of the sea of Ras Al Khaimah.

The theme of Future in Motion was displayed in each area of event, setup as highly digitised activations.

The forum was a hub aimed at hosting key conversations between a multitude of world leaders and activists, uniting to unlock opportunities in global citizenship for generations to come

Under the patronage of sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE supreme council member and ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the Global Citizen Forum launches its annual summit in the emirate.

The Global Citizen Forum welcomed onto the stage many inspiring speakers including Emi Mahmoud, poet & UNHCR ambassador; Jewel Taylor, vice president, Liberia; Edmund Bartlett, minister of tourism in Jamaica; Matteo Renzi, former prime minister of Italy; Gwen Hines, chief executive at Save the Children UK; Christopher Voss, author, former FBI hostage negotiator; and Halima Aden, professional model and philanthropist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming global citizens to the Future in Motion, Armand Arton, founder of the Global Citizen Forum, shared: “We are living through an unprecedent period of human history.

“Of course, some say the world has seen worse pandemics, wars, natural disasters, and crises.

“But dear friends, we have reached a crucial crossroad in human evolution, and we must make some important choices together.

“Not only for ourselves, but also for the next generation.”

With sustainability playing an important role in the future of mobility, the Global Citizen Forum served as an ideal platform to launch the official pledge to make Ras Al Khaimah the regional leader in sustainable tourism by 2025

Commenting on the signing, Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “We have taken an important step towards a more sustainable future for Ras Al Khaimah.

“As government and tourism stakeholders collectively pledge to work together to establish Ras Al Khaimah as a regional leader in sustainable tourism by 2025, we are also signalling those environmental considerations are necessary for long term investment and hospitality development in a destination.”

Words: Phil Blizzard