Rixos Bab Al Bahr appoints Dilara Atay as sales director

Rixos Bab Al Bahr has announced the appointment of Dilara Atay as their new sales director. With a career spanning over 13 years in hospitality across the UAE and Azerbaijan, Atay brings in a wealth of expertise, strategic vision, and dynamic leadership talents to her new role.

Atay will now helm of the resort’s sales endeavours. Her mandate extends to the planning and execution of innovative business strategies, with the overarching goal of driving growth, amplifying revenue streams, and securing new markets.

Her immediate priorities encompass a comprehensive analysis of market segments to formulate and implement sales strategies that will maximise revenues and lead to a broader customer base and heightened engagement. With a focus on attracting new business, she aims to position Rixos Bab Al Bahr as the standout property in the highly competitive hospitality realm. Atay will also ensure that the hotel’s consistent performance is above budgeted goals.



Ahmed Elnawawy, general manager at Rixos Bab Al Bahr, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dilara as our newly appointed sales director. Her exceptional track record in the hospitality industry renders her an invaluable asset to Rixos Bab Al Bahr. Atay’s unique amalgamation of skills and experience will undoubtedly elevate the resort’s standing in the market.”

Atay’s career journey

Before her role as sales director, Atay was the complex director of sales for Le Meridien Hotel Dubai at Marriott International. Prior to that, she was also the cluster director of sales at ABSHERON Hotel Group, where her proactive management strategies consistently maintained high customer satisfaction ratings.

“This appointment marks a significant leap for Rixos Bab Al Bahr, leveraging Ms. Atay’s well-established industry prowess, unwavering dedication to excellence, and visionary perspective for the resort’s future. Given the remarkable boom in Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism sector in recent years, her appointment is timely and strategic” the hotel said.

Source: Hotelier Middle East