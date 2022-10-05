Ride into Autumn with Hilton Lake Como’s New Geared-Up Getaways

Hilton Lake Como, the new-generation Italian lakeside hotel, is delighted to unveil a series of active additions for the Autumn season. From scenic rides on the property’s brand-new bicycles to daily hikes, stretching sessions and more, there’s no better setting in which to keep fit, unwind and take in the beauty of the changing seasons.

Como by Cycle

From Autumn 2022, guests of Hilton Lake Como will be able to hire brand-new bikes directly from the property and explore the lake’s perimeter on two wheels. Suitable for adults and teens, cyclists will receive an interactive map that will see them explore Como’s most iconic sites. From the famous Piazza Del Duomo on the doorstep of the Cathedral of Como, to the Funicolare Brunate cable car, sightseers need only scan the corresponding QR code on the map to uncover the secrets of each spot. Gourmet picnic hampers can be prepared on request for those wishing to stop for an al fresco bite en-route.

Hike, Stroll and Sip

Guests who want to take in the autumnal scenery at a more leisurely pace can enjoy the new ‘Kilometre of Knowledge’ walking route for nature-loving families, friends and couples alike. A gentle kilometre-long path on the western shore of Lake Como, this stroll starts from Villa Olmo, just moments from Hilton Lake Como. From here, the route crosses a bridge through the Serre and Villa del Grumello, ending at Villa Sucota.

The route encompasses the first basin of the lake and includes gardens, historic villas, greenhouses and the most iconic cultural, historical and artistic monuments of the city of Como. There is no time more beautiful to walk this route than during the months of Autumn, where ramblers can marvel at the stunning colours of the changing leaves and abundant wildlife.

For a more athletic pursuit, the property is also now offering complimentary weekly power walk and stretching sessions with Frederico, the Eforea Spa Manager at 11am every Monday.

Upon return from their stroll – leisurely or otherwise! – guests can head to Terrazza241, Hilton Lake Como’s showstopping rooftop bar, for a refreshing autumnal aperitivo, where talented mixologists have launched a new nature-inspired cocktail menu. Best enjoyed with panoramic views over the lake, the Habitat menu is inspired by far-away lands from Japan to Peru and features a range of tempting tipples to delight every palette.

Fun for all the Famiglia

Families will be superbly well catered for at Hilton Lake Como this season, with new interconnecting rooms alongside Family Deluxe King Rooms, which sleep up to 4 and a two-bedroom suite, which sleeps up to 6 and perfectly cater to all ages. Younger guests receive a special kid’s welcome package which includes a mocktail voucher, a children’s passport, colouring book, plus a dedicated breakfast experience for little ones.

Formerly a silk factory, Hilton Lake Como is now a new generation hotel with spectacular scenery, traditional charm, and jaw-dropping 360-degree views of the lake from its rooftop pool. There are 170 spacious rooms and suites to choose from, a pampering spa and a popular rooftop cocktail bar and restaurant.

Nightly rates at Hilton Lake Como begin at 180 Euro per night based on double occupancy​ with breakfast included​​