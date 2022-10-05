Mala Yachts announces “Corporate Event” Division

When it comes to Event Services on Yachts in Dubai, Malay Yacht is a well-known name. Mala Yachts has a team of professionals who work hard to ensure their clients have a great time. People know them for their outstanding services and friendly staff.

Mala Yachts has been a market leader for a long time and has always worked on adding more services for people and businesses to make their important events more memorable.

Mala yacht has been introducing the idea of having both personal and business events on yachts for years, giving people more valuable moments and adding more sparkles to their memories.

Mala Yachts has offered different pre-set packages for Birthdays and Weddings for a long time, but now they have finally made the same thing for corporate clients.

“Change is the only Constant in life; the day we stop to evolve is the day we stop the progress of our business“, said the Director to the press when he asked why the new division had been established.

“In any business with time Stakeholder (both internal and external) is one of the key success factors, with post COVID working scenario, and inclusion of more remote employees, we believe to create a team bond is the game changer now “the Director further added.

He further added,

“We have decided to have a dedicated team of professionals to cater to this need of the corporate world, our team comprises of a diverse group of professionals that have a proven track record of not only managing corporate events but also being able to do detailed pre-event and post-event procedures to ensure the objective for the event is achieved, and progress is not only monitored but also documented for future“

So, what makes Mala Yachts so special among other tour companies in Dubai?

“We believe the Human Resource is the only sustainable competitive advantage in today’s rapidly changing technology and business execution, in addition to millennial introduction into the corporate sector and the concept of remotely working team members becoming the next norm; the need for establishing yourself as employee brand is a key in make or break of the company’s future“, said Team Lead for the new division.

Mala Yachts have announced various categories of Corporate Events like Meetings, Conferences, Team Building, Employee Days, Reward Ceremonies, and many more events that can be customized as per the client’s requirements to ensure the desired outcome is achieved.

So, if you want to host an event for your company, you can contact them at any time, as they’re open 24 hours a day, seven days a week