World Spa Awards reveals the best spa and wellness brands for 2022

World Spa Awards – the global initiative to celebrate and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector – has announced the highly-anticipated winners of its 2022 programme.

Mandarin Oriental took the prestigious title ‘World’s Best Hotel Spa Brand’ for the first time.

The brand’s excellence was mirrored with twelve Mandarin Oriental individual spas around the world winning an impressive sixteen award titles.

Miraval Resorts & Spas won ‘World’s Best Wellness Retreat Brand’ with Miraval Arizona, Miraval Austin and Miraval Berkshires collecting wellness retreat titles in their respective states.

Other brands awarded this year were Aromatherapy Associates, winner of ‘World’s Best Aromatherapy Brand’, and Elemis collecting ‘World’s Best Spa Brand’ for the first time.

With its holistic approach to health and wellness, Clinique La Prairie Aesthetics & Medical Spa at The St. Regis Bangkok was voted ‘World’s Best Day Spa’. The Ritz-Carlton Spa Maldives, Fari Islands, a paradise sanctuary inspired by the earth’s energy, collected ‘World’s Best Resort Spa’.

Destination winners include Dubai, with its dazzling array of both traditional and leading-edge treatments, named ‘World’s Best Spa Destination’. Arizona retained its title for ‘North America’s Best Spa Destination’ and also claimed the world title ‘World’s Best Wellness Destination’.

Spain’s leading-edge SHA Wellness Clinic clinched the title ‘World’s Best Wellness Clinic’, whilst Italy’s Palazzo Fiuggi, located on an ancient hilltop overlooking the medieval spa town of Fiuggi, took the title ‘World’s Best Wellness Retreat’.

In the newcomer categories, Auriga Wellness at Capella Bangkok picked up the coveted title for ‘World’s Best New Hotel Spa’; The Spa at Regent Phu Quoc, Vietnam emerged as ‘World’s Best New Resort Spa’; and Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning wellness scene was acknowledged with Habitas AlUla winning ‘World’s Best New Wellness Retreat’.

The announcement follows a year-long search for the world’s top spa and wellness brands. Votes were cast by industry professionals, the media and the general public.

Rebecca Cohen, Managing Director, World Spa Awards, says: “We received a wonderful array of new World Spa Awards nominees this year resulting in an exciting number of first time World Spa Awards winners. We also saw previous winners continue to excel and retain their titles. With another year of stand-out winners we look forward to encouraging the continuing surge in spa and wellness bookings as travellers seek out authentic, luxury spa and wellness experiences.”

Other winners included JOALI BEING, Maldives (‘World’s Best Spa Design’); Black Pearl 24K Golden Splendour at The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane (‘World’s Best Spa Signature Treatment’) and Lanserhof Tegernsee, Germany (‘World’s Best Medical Spa’).

World Spa Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 29th anniversary.

For more information about World Spa Awards and to see a full list of the winners , visit worldspaawards.com.