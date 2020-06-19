Renfe-SNCF relaunch France-Spain rail services

Renfe-SNCF en Coopération has restored international high-speed train service between Spain and France.

The company now offers two daily frequencies in both directions, connecting the cities of Barcelona, Girona and Figueres with the French cities of Perpignan, Narbonne, Béziers, Agde, Sète, Montpellier, Nimes, Avignon, Aix-en-Provence, Marseille, Valence and Paris.

In response to the current health situation due to Covid-19, Renfe-SNCF en Coopération is implementing a protocol that emphasises both social responsibility and the protection of the health and interests of travellers and employees, thus guaranteeing safety both on the trains and in the stations.

Both Renfe and SNCF have started the certification processes imposed in each country involving the protocols for cleaning and disinfecting trains so as to prevent Covid-19 and ensure that their services are provided under the safest and highest hygienic-sanitary guarantees.

All passengers and crew are required to wear masks while on the train.

ADVERTISEMENT

Likewise, for health reasons, restaurant services are currently not being provided on board.

The schedule of international trains between Spain and France will be expanded as demand increases.

Renfe-SNCF en Coopération trains that are currently in circulation are available for bookings and sales for every summer month.