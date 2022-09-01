Ranch Rider Launches New Jordan Horseback Adventure

Ranch Rider recently added Jordan to its riding holiday collection. The specialist tour operator’s Follow the Nabateans Ride is new for 2022, with the first trip scheduled for September. Skilled traders, the Nabateans migrated from Arabia in the 6th century BC into Southern Jordan, where they built their magical, stone-hewn capital city, Petra, a major highlight of the adventure.

The trip includes six full days of riding through the 74,000-hectare Wadi Rum protected area, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Where camels roam free, this spectacularly scenic desert landscape is composed of flat, sandy valley beds and bounded by towering red sandstone cliffs and rock formations.

From ancient settlements founded by Nabataean Kings to mystical inscriptions etched into the rocks, the new horseback adventure is an unending journey of discovery. There is plenty of opportunity to enjoy exhilarating canters, the Barragh Canyon, the longest canyon in Wadi Rum, a highpoint on the itinerary.

Guided visits to Madaba and Petra are included, with the trip starting and finishing in Amman. Red Sea or Amman extensions are available on request