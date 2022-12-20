The Ritz-Carlton, Amman Receives Jordan’s Best Hotel Restaurant 2022: for Roberto’s Amman

Roberto’s Amman, the popular Italian signature venue at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, has been recently named Jordan’s best hotel restaurant in this year’s World Culinary Awards. The annual event celebrates and recognizes culinary industry excellence from all around the world.

The ceremony was held in Dubai and the award was presented to the Executive Chef of Roberto’s Amman, Carmelo Rosselli, in recognition of the venue’s outstanding performance. Spread out across the entirety of the 20th floor of the hotel, the venue is encased in glass on all sides, offering panoramic views of the cityscape below and offers decadent, upscale Italian cuisine in a vibrant, stylish setting. The experience at the restaurant is unique on every level, with something to offer for every kind of outing—and every kind of guest not to mention the breathtaking views of the city, the restaurant offers.

Commenting on the occasion, Derbas said, “We are very honored to be recognized as the best hotel restaurant by the World Culinary Awards 2022. Our signature venue, Roberto’s Amman, is fully committed to providing a gastronomic dining experience. I would like to commend the restaurant’s team for their great efforts and particularly Executive Chef Carmelo Rosselli, who put an upscale spin on Italian cuisine blending the balance and elegant simplicity of Italian fare with the elevated inventiveness of modern fine dining.”

World Culinary Awards is a global initiative that recognizes and rewards leading culinary organizations in their respective fields. Nominees cover a wide range of the culinary industry, from culinary destinations and hotel restaurants to training institutions and landmark restaurants. Votes are cast by industry leaders working within this profession and by the public.