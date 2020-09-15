Rail operators boosted by Covid-19 endorsement from VisitBritain

Putting the train back at the heart of business travel is the aim of three UK rail operators who are backing a new customer confidence scheme by VisitBritain.

Grand Central, CrossCountry and Chiltern Railways have all gained accreditation from the ‘Good To Go’ scheme operated by the tourism body as they look to reassure passengers on the safety of train travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The operators said being officially recognised as taking passenger health and wellbeing seriously enables them to further reassure businesses and individuals that rail is a safe, easy option for travel.

All three are part of the Arriva UK rail division.

Lorna Thornton, head of business sales, Arriva rail division, said: “Rebuilding confidence in rail travel is essential as the country begins returning to work and Covid-19 restrictions are gradually eased.

“Business travellers are now looking to train companies for reassurance over things like on board cleaning and social distancing, as well as the usual requirements such as Wi-Fi and reliability.

“This is why at Arriva we are working really hard to show people we’re doing everything to ensure they can travel with confidence and feel safe.”

She added: “VisitBritain is the UK’s official tourism body, but we recognised that it’s ‘Good To Go’ scheme was not only something we needed to support but also be part of.

“Its goals align with ours.

“When it comes to train travel, it doesn’t matter if you’re on board for leisure or business, you want to hear those explicit reassurances on anti-Covid-19 measures.”

The ‘Good To Go’ accreditation means Grand Central, Chiltern and CrossCountry are recognised as complying with, and taking the necessary measures, to meet government guidelines on Covid-19.