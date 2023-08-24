LeShuttle Travel Shop: The Ultimate Pre-Holiday Online Shopping Destination

LeShuttle, the popular cross-channel car rail service, has entered into an ancillary deal with InterLnkd to offer customers fashion, beauty, retail and essential holiday products alongside their travel bookings.

In addition to allowing LeShuttle to enhance its online offering to customers, the partnership agreement with InterLnkd also provides LeShuttle with the opportunity to earn a new and free stream of revenue from the products LeShuttle customers buy for the bookings they have made with them.

Using MotiVatedData™ and InterLnkd‘s AI-driven proprietary matching engine technology the LeShuttle Travel Shop provides customers with a personalised selection of products and offers ahead of their holidays – customers can curate a list of recommended products based on where they’re travelling to and when they’re travelling.

The LeShuttle Travel Shop features products from over 1,000 high street, luxury and premium brands. Brands include Marks & Spencer, WHSmith, Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Sephora, Timberland, Asos, Converse, Decathlon and The Body Shop.

There are exclusive discounts and offers across the brands – examples CultBeauty (15%), Secret Sales (10%), Vision Express (25%), Luggage Superstore (15%). Some of the brands have up to 60% exclusive discounts.

The platform will initially be accessible through the LeShuttle website, inviting customers to explore its wide-ranging offerings and make the most of this unique collaboration between travel and retail.

Explore the LeShuttle Travel Shop during its soft launch: LeShuttle: Folkestone To Calais In 35 Minutes. Book Now! | LeShuttle Travel Shop

Phase 2 of the LeShuttle Travel Shop launch brings an even more personalised touch. Customers will receive a dedicated email 18 days before their scheduled travel date, introducing them to the platform and encouraging them to plan their shopping in advance. This innovative approach ensures that travellers have ample time to peruse the products, take advantage of exclusive discounts, and make informed purchasing decisions that complement their upcoming journeys.

Deborah Merrens, CCO of LeShuttle, comments: “We are thrilled to introduce the LeShuttle Travel Shop in collaboration with InterLnkd. This marks a pivotal moment in our journey, where travel and shopping converge to offer our customers an unparalleled experience. The LeShuttle Travel Shop not only provides convenience and value but also adds a new dimension to how travellers prepare for their adventures. We look forward to reshaping the travel retail landscape and enhancing every traveller’s journey with this exciting new endeavour.”

Barry Klipp, CEO of InterLnkd, adds: “At InterLnkd, we’re delighted to be powering the new LeShuttle Travel Shop experience and connecting travellers to over 1000 major brands, from high-end labels to household names. With our innovative, AI-driven solution, customers can effortlessly find and purchase the fashion, beauty, and essential products they need and want for their holidays across the Channel. We look forward to delivering a truly personalised pre-holiday shopping experience – all while empowering LeShuttle to earn a new and free ancillary revenue stream.”

