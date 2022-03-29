Amadeus to integrate Cytric Travel with Microsoft Teams

In recent years, online collaboration and hybrid work environments have been critical to the continued success of businesses.

Despite these changes, travel and expense tools for corporate travel have not moved with the times.

Travellers must use and switch between multiple platforms and apps to log-on, search, book, pay and expense.

What if everything could be simplified and in one place?

Today, Amadeus, in partnership with Microsoft, is taking the first step in their joint vision to redefine corporate travel: Cytric Travel & Expense, the Amadeus online booking and expense management tool, is now embedded in Microsoft 365 – introducing Cytric Easy.

Users can plan trips and share travel details with colleagues without ever leaving their day-to-day applications such as Microsoft Outlook or Microsoft Teams.

Booking business travel will be faster and easier than ever before, with buyers able to search, compare or book a hotel, flight, or car rental – without ever leaving Microsoft Teams.

It will be the only travel and expense tool embedded into Teams with the ability to share trip information.

The tool will minimise the time spent discussing trips with colleagues, allowing users to share trip components with colleagues and enjoy connecting and collaborating on trip.

Soon, Outlook calendar invites will populate relevant data before starting the search process, such as preferred departure location, destination based on meeting location and dates.

Flight search results will show recommended options based on flight convenience, price, and users’ preferences (for example, stop-over airports to avoid).

The shortest, cheapest and greenest options will be highlighted.

Teams will send users prompts to visualize unassigned receipts, complete their expense reports, and file them on time.

“Working with Microsoft this past year, our focus has been to reinvent corporate travel.

“With Cytric now embedded into Microsoft 365, toggling between applications will become a thing of the past, leading to improved productivity, and easier compliance with travel and expense programs.

“Most importantly, this collaboration with Microsoft simplifies decades’ old processes that impact departments across finance, procurement, and travel.

“This is just the first step in our joint vision to transform the travel and expense experience,” said Rudy Daniello, executive vice president, Amadeus Cytric Solutions.

The ambition of the partnership between Amadeus and Microsoft is to reimagine travel, including the way users meet, collaborate, or claim expenses.

The two companies will continue working together to foster collaboration and empower employees with a new hybrid way of working.