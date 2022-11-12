Radisson Hotel Group launches new midscale brand Park Inn & Suites by Radisson in India

Radisson Hotel Group has today announced that it is embarking on an exciting new era of hospitality in India, that drives the accelerated growth of its portfolio in the country through the launch of its new midscale brand, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson.

The Group is looking to double its Indian footprint with nearly 150 hotels and resorts to be added by 2025. To facilitate this ambition, the Group has entered into a strategic alliance with Ruptub Solutions Private Limited which operates a domestic chain of 1,000+ properties in 120+ cities across India under the brand ‘Treebo’. Launched in 2015, the company is backed by marquee investors like Matrix Partners India, Elevation Capital, and Ward Ferry Management, among others.

Tailor-made for the Indian market and adding to the diversity of the Group’s brand offering in the country, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson will deliver a warm and heartfelt hospitality experience in a modern yet familiar home-like setting. The brand’s essence is based on ‘Inviting Modern Comfort’ ensuring that guests feel welcome, valued, and looked after. With an average size of 50 to 70 keys, these hotels will be equipped with inviting social spaces, a welcome corner, a fitness center, services like free WiFi, and signature breakfast options for delivering a holistic experience to guests.

The partnership will identify and convert quick-to-market opportunities targeting the development of a 150-hotel-strong network of Park Inn & Suites by Radisson properties over the next decade. Both entities will channel their respective strengths across asset management, technology, business development, and access to global distribution and sales systems to drive value-driven experiences for guests and owners alike. The brand will be powered by the combined technological strength of Radisson Hotel Group’s EMMA CRS and Ruptub Solutions’ Hotel Superhero PMS, which will help accelerate the launch of properties under the brand.

Backed by large-scale expansion, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson is customized to fuel Radisson Hotel Group’s next phase of growth in tier 2 to 5 markets with a clear focus on value maximization for its stakeholders. The development of these locations and strategic centers remains core to its growth strategy in India. The Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with over 150 hotels in operation and development across 60+ locations. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier-1 markets like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets where it has benefitted by being the first mover. It expects nearly 50% of business conversions in the future to be driven by these markets and has materialized this vision by opening hotels under multiple brands in locations like Katra, Surat, Nashik, Bhopal, and Jammu.

Looking ahead, the Group intends to catalyze the Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand by way of master franchise, collaboration, and brand development agreements with high-quality hotel development partners.

Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific, said, “India is one of Radisson Hotel Group’s largest strategic markets. The launch of Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand in the country is a strong continuation of our Asia Pacific growth strategy. The brand will offer midscale hotels in India an opportunity to enhance their visibility, create customer confidence, and access a wider audience through our multiple distribution channels and a global sales structure. We are fully committed to bringing quality experiences to our domestic and international guests in all parts of the country, from major metros to upcoming destinations across tier-2 to 5 cities.”

Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Vice President Operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “We are excited to announce the launch of Park Inn & Suites by Radisson in India. With over two decades of operations in India, the launch of this brand in the market marks new opportunities for the Group as we continue to expand and strengthen our footprint across the country. We have dedicated all our efforts toward developing an indigenous brand architecture that will unlock economies of scale for the Group. We are delighted to have Ruptub Solutions as our trusted partner. This partnership is a timely and critical step toward our brand-building journey and meeting the growing demand of the discerning Indian traveler for high-quality accommodation.”

Sidharth Gupta, Founder and Director of Ruptub Solutions Pvt Ltd said, “Partnering with Radisson Hotel Group is a truly enriching experience for us as it continues to be among the strongest hospitality players globally. With this partnership, we collectively aim to leverage the Group’s hospitality expertise combined with our technology offerings and wide presence in the market, especially in tier 2 to 5 destinations, to chalk a strong and sustainable path for the brand to grow. During the past few months, while crafting this partnership, we have resonated with the Group’s ‘Yes, I can!’ mindset and see deep synergies between the two entities. The coming years will prove to be the game-changer for India’s hospitality industry as we collaborate to launch hotels under the Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand across the country.”