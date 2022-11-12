Lowe’s and Wyndham Bring the Warmth of Being Home for the Holidays to Stranded Travelers

Amid flight disruptions on one of the most hectic travel days of the year, Lowe’s and Wyndham team up to combat cancellation woes with festive experiences that surprise and delight

It’s the most wonderful – and disorderly – time of the year. As airline travel spikes this holiday season, so will inevitable flight delays and cancellations, leaving down-on-their-luck travelers looking for shelter in unfamiliar locales. To help these last-minute guests recapture being home for the holidays, Lowe’s, the expert in home, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts are teaming up to offer an unforgettable experience in an unlikely place: airport hotels.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23 – considered to be one of the busiest travel days of the year – Lowe’s will elevate the home away from home experience, creating over-the-top cozy, comfortable, winter wonderlands in select Wyndham hotel rooms near some of the nation’s busiest airports. Filled with products all (surprisingly) available at Lowe’s, these rooms will channel the magic of the holiday season for stranded travelers.

“We know that there are few things more frustrating than being stuck in an unfamiliar city during the holidays, away from the creature comforts of home, family and friends,” said Jen Wilson, SVP Enterprise Brand and Marketing at Lowe’s. “While even our Holiday Home Layover experience cannot replace the feeling of being with loved ones during the holidays, it will surely bring some warmth. We’re thrilled to have the chance to provide select travelers with a memorable holiday experience – not just through our surprisingly beautiful holiday décor offerings, but also our traditional home improvement offerings, electronics and more.”

“Even when travel plans go awry, guests can count on the warm Wyndham welcome they get at our hotels,” said Lisa Checchio, CMO Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “This year, we’re complementing our hospitality with a little Lowe’s holiday cheer to create an extra special sanctuary for visitors at select Wyndham Hotels & Resorts locations whose holiday travel season needs a little extra joy.”

Travelers who experience flight cancellations or overnight delays on Wednesday, Nov. 23 this year will have the chance to stay in one of 50 Holiday Home Layover rooms across five participating Wyndham airport hotels by visiting the Holiday Home Layover website.*

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the United States, participating hotels include:

New York – Wyndham Garden La Guardia South**

Los Angeles – La Quinta by Wyndham LAX

Chicago – Wyndham Chicago O’Hare

Dallas – La Quinta by Wyndham DFW West Glades Park

Miami – Wyndham Garden Miami Int’l Airport

While only the first ten eligible travelers per participating Wyndham hotel will win a once-in-a-lifetime hotel stay, Lowe’s offers all consumers the opportunity to shop the rooms through the website, in-store festive experiences and an unmatched one-stop holiday shopping experience with everything they want and need for the holidays, at the very best value.