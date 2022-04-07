Radisson delivers a strong start to 2022 with five hotel signings in Africa

Radisson Hotel Group continues its ambitious African growth and development plan with five new hotel signings secured across the continent this year, adding almost 600 rooms to its African portfolio. In 2022, the group aims to add more than a dozen hotels, reaching just over 100 hotels in operation and under development on the continent.

In 2021, Radisson Hotel Group set a record with 14 hotel signings in countries including Morocco, Djibouti, Ghana, and Zambia, adding over 2,500 rooms to its African portfolio. The group’s growth is aligned with its 2025 objective to reach over 150 properties across Africa, up from almost 100 hotels today.

The five new hotel signings in Q1 2022 span the continent (Ethiopia, Senegal, Tunisia and Ghana) and stretch across the brand portfolio from the fast-growing upscale Radisson brand to the newest conversion brand, Radisson Individuals.

Radisson Hotel Addis Ababa Bole Airport in Ethiopia

Currently under construction, the Radisson Hotel Addis Ababa Bole Airport is on track to open its doors in summer 2023 and will be the first Radisson branded hotel in East Africa. Located 1.8km from the third largest airport hub in Africa, Bole International Airport, home to Ethiopian Airlines, and the newly upgraded terminal, the hotel is also adjacent to the country’s new national stadium which is still under construction.

Radisson Resort Dakar Saly in Senegal

The property located in Saly, a popular seaside resort in Senegal and the Sub-Saharan region, will be the first Radisson resort in Africa and the second Radisson branded property in Senegal when it opens its doors in 2024. Saly is the second most popular tourist destination in the country after Dakar and includes a wide range of leisure facilities. The resort offers easy access to the Blaise Diagne International Airport of Dakar, the city center of the capital, and the community of Diamniadio via a brand-new highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radisson Hotel Sfax in Tunisia

The hotel comprising of standard rooms and suites from Junior to Presidential, will be the first and only internationally branded upscale hotel in the city, catering to the government, corporate, and MICE demand in the local and wider areas. Opening in Q2 2022, Radisson Hotel Sfax, Tunisia will be located in the city center, adjacent to the Port of Sfax, the most important trade port of the country, and a 20-minute drive from Sfax-Thyna International Airport, which serves the entire region.

La Maison Blanche Tunis, a member of Radisson Individuals

This existing, independent hotel in Tunis, will undergo a full renovation prior to re-opening its doors in January 2023. La Maison Blanche Tunis joins the Group’s existing two hotels in operation and three under development in Tunisia, with a total of almost 1,000 rooms. As the economic and commercial capital of Tunisia, Tunis is home to numerous international companies and institutions, and benefits from a rich cultural heritage and beautiful landscapes. The hotel is 5km from Tunis-Carthage International Airport, and 800m from Tunis Train Station.

Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites, a member of Radisson Individuals in Accra, Ghana

The property, scheduled to open in Q2, will consist of various rooms and suites, including a three-bedroom penthouse and a premium presidential suite, as well as serviced apartments offering a separate living room, balcony, and fully furnished kitchen This will be the Group’s third property in Accra and the first of two Radisson Individuals hotels to open in Ghana, paving the way for future brand expansion in the country. Located in the Osu neighborhood, the hotel will be conveniently close to Accra’s financial business district and government ministries.

“Africa remains a key focus for us. We remain committed to unlocking its potential and to supporting its people with the many job creations that we contribute across the continent. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we maintained strong growth momentum with numerous key milestones as we continue cementing our position as one of the leading operators on the continent with the most diverse portfolio across over 30 African countries. In 2022, we aim to add a dozen hotels to our portfolio across the continent resulting in surpassing the 100 hotels in operation and under development mark and eventually aim to achieve 150 hotels by 2025” said Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Development Officer.

“Our ambition is to continue growing in markets in which we operate already and enter new markets with our core brands. Building on our strong portfolio of city hotels, we are focusing on resort destinations as well as expanding our footprint in new strategic markets. In addition to opening our first three hotels in Madagascar earlier this year, we will be opening hotels in South Sudan, Djibouti, Victoria Falls, and Ghana. Conversions will remain a priority and we will continue innovating our business approach with relevant and tailored solutions to adapt to changing market conditions,” said Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Development, Africa & Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group.