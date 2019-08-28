Quito International Airport begins expansion project

Corporación Quiport has begun work on an expansion project at the passenger terminal at Quito International Airport.

Running into next year, the work will cost around $60 million.

A total of 16,000 metres squared of new passenger terminal will be built, improving the travel experience for passengers.

At the same time, the passenger apron will increase by about 24,000 metres squared, with an extra two parking positions for aircraft added.

The works are part of the airport development master plan approved by the municipality of Quito, which has the backing the civil aviation authority and the ministry of transport and public works.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew O’Brian, chief executive of Corporación Quiport, said: “All the actions executed by Quiport are focused on the economic, social and tourism development of Quito and the country.”

He added that the 13-month construction process will create around 2,700 direct, indirect and induced jobs.

In the passenger area, the design, materials and colours aim to create a greater sense of belonging with the city.

The areas for check-in, immigration and security screening at departures and arrivals, baggage claim hall and customs will be expanded to offer greater comfort and efficiency.

Sandro Ruiz, general manager of Empresa Pública Metropolitana de Servicios Aeroportuarios, congratulated the teamwork being performed for the benefit of Quito, its development and growth.

“We are convinced that we must continue to focus on connectivity, tourism and productive development, and these types of projects and initiatives are key to delivering a legacy of quality for future generations.”

More Information

Mariscal Sucre International Airport is considered South America’s Leading Airport by voters the World Travel Awards.