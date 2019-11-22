World Ski Awards celebrates 2019 Gala Ceremony in Kitzbühel, Austria

The ski tourism brands pushing the boundaries of industry excellence have been revealed at a red-carpet gala ceremony in Kitzbühel, Austria.

The leading figureheads, decisionmakers and innovators in the wintersport industry gathered at the newly-refurbished A-ROSA Kitzbühel for the seventh annual World Ski Awards to find out who among them had been crowned the finest in their fields.

Winners at the gala reception included Europe’s highest resort, Val Thorens, voted World’s Best Ski Resort, thanks to its vast network of snowsure slopes.

Contemporary urban design amid a spectacular alpine setting led Switzerland’s W Verbier to capture the title of World’s Best Ski Hotel, while Chalet Les Anges in Zermatt was named World’s Best Ski Chalet.

In the newcomer categories, the breath-taking Le Chalet (Chamonix) was named World’s Best New Ski Hotel, while over on the opposite side of Mont-Blanc in Italy, Le Massif (Courmayeur) scooped World’s Best New Ski Hotel.

Meanwhile, in a special category to acknowledge his pioneering work in the ski industry, Kimihito Kamori was honoured with ‘Outstanding Contribution to Ski Tourism’.

World Ski Awards also unveiled a new accolade to recognize the future stars of the ski tourism industry.

The ‘Dr. Josef Burger Rising Star Award’ will call upon organisations across the global ski industry to nominate young staff with the potential to become the industry leaders of tomorrow.

The winner will be chosen annually by Dr. Josef Burger, chief executive, Bergbahn AG Kitzbühel.

Hosted at A-ROSA Kitzbühel for the seventh consecutive year, World Ski Awards brought together representatives from ski nations across Asia, Europe, Oceania and the Americas.

The prize-giving ceremony marked the climax of a three-day itinerary that included exclusive networking events, gourmet dinners, site-seeing tours, as well as private skiing on Kitzbühel’s legendary Hahnenkamm.

World Ski Awards is globally recognised as the leading programme in the global ski sector.

Votes are cast by industry professionals and the public in a range of categories, including best resorts, hotels, chalets and tour operators.

Sion Rapson, managing director, World Ski Awards, said: “Kitzbühel, the home of legends, has proven a world-class host on what has been a magnificent evening of triumph for the ski tourism industry.

“We have had the privilege of recognising the leading organisations from across the world and my congratulations to each of them.”

