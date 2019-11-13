Boeing debuts 737 Max 10 in Washington

Boeing has launched the 737 Max 10 during a ceremony at its Renton, Washington factory.

Thousands of employees gathered for the debut in an event designed to recognise their efforts in completing production of the newest member of the 737 Max family.

“Today is not just about a new airplane.

“It’s about the people who design, build and support it,” said Mark Jenks, vice president and general manager of the 737 program.

“This team’s relentless focus on safety and quality shows the commitment we have to our airline customers and every person who flies on a Boeing airplane.”

The 737 Max 10 is the highest capacity, but also the shortest range, variant of the Max family.

The plane can seat up to 230 people and can fly up to 3,300 nautical miles.

The 737 Max 10 currently has more than 550 orders and commitments from more than 20 customers around the globe.

However, it is currently grounded while Boeing works with the FAA to recertify onboard software following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

“I’m honoured to take this airplane on its first flight and show the world what you’ve put your heart and soul into,” 737 chief pilot, Jennifer Henderson, told the employee crowd.