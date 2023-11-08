Quito Turismo stands out for its participation in World Travel Market 2023

Quito Turismo was in the spotlight for yet another year with its participation in World Travel Market, which took place in London on 6-8 November. This internationally renowned event has been a key opportunity to show the full range of tourism, cultural and gastronomic attractions the city has to offer.

During the fair, Quito Turismo held more than 50 meetings with media and agents from the tourism sector, with the aim of establishing strategic alliances to promote Quito’s novelties and charms. Ten interviews were also successfully conducted with various international media channels, in addition to destination presentations that targeted more than 10 international media, providing the opportunity to learn about the destination first-hand.

The Quito delegation also offered the chance to taste canelazo (traditional hot alcoholic beverage), Andean coffee and Ecuadorian chocolate, allowing everybody to sample these special products.

Quito Turismo’s efforts during World Travel Market reflect the city’s commitment to leading the tourism promotion in Ecuador and becoming one of the most attractive destinations in Latin America. The city undoubtedly grabbed the attention of visitors thanks to its carefully curated exhibition featuring the top tourism and culture attractions.