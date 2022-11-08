St. Kitts Celebrates Island Wellness for Tourism Awareness Month

In honour of Tourism Awareness Month, St. Kitts Tourism Authority is embracing this year’s theme, “Immerse, Indulge, Renew, Rethinking Tourism 2022,” to spotlight the island’s wellness experiences. Throughout the month, the Tourism Authority will host a multitude of events and workshops focused on physical, environmental, and spiritual wellness.

“This Tourism Awareness Month, St. Kitts is proud to recommit to and reiterate the importance of tourism within our community,” said Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism. “St. Kitts is no stranger to wellness. With sustainability at the core of our approach to tourism, the theme of ‘Immerse, Indulge, and Renew’ provided the perfect opportunity to continue to showcase our island in a meaningful and on-brand way with the mission of Tourism Awareness Month.”

Reflecting the theme, the tourism authority launched the calendar of events starting on 1 November 2022, and concluding on 27 November 2022. Locals and visitors are invited to partake in the festivities across the island. Experiences range from a beach clean-up at Major’s Bay, which emphasises the importance of environmental well-being in supporting St. Kitts’ tourism efforts, to participating in a heritage and fitness hike, focusing on physical wellness.

As part of Tourism Awareness Month, the Tourism Authority is hosting a Tourism Festival to promote and celebrate community pride. The launch of the Tourism Fest will be on Friday, 11 November, and will include family-inclusive activities, a feast of local cuisine, storytelling and local steel bands.

The Tourism Authority is also hosting enrichment workshops, such as the Marketing and Energy Conservation Workshop, which will offer rich information-sharing opportunities for stakeholders regarding global marketing practices, trends, and energy management.

“St. Kitts has spent the past few years revamping our approach to tourism and offerings, which can be seen through our Venture Deeper campaign and our continued focus on highlighting the island’s unique qualities,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “We are thrilled about this year’s Tourism Awareness Month as it provides a great platform for our stakeholders and partners to partake in innovative workshops. It is also another opportunity to immerse our travellers in the culture and history that makes St. Kitts unique.”

