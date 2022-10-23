Qatar wins bid to host the Destination Wedding Planners Congress

Qatar has won the bid to host the Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress, a globally renowned platform for wedding planners, connoisseurs, hoteliers, and professionals in the luxury wedding planning industry. Due to take place from March 14 to 16, 2023, the premiere business-to-business global event is set to feature over 450 delegates and 140 industry experts.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, and Mr. Ackash Jain, Director of QnA International, signed a partnership agreement alongside a group of executives on October 17, 2022.

Commenting on the occasion, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are thrilled to bring the world’s most prestigious business event in the wedding industry to Qatar and firmly position the country as a leading wedding destination. With destination weddings globally on the rise, Qatar maintains a strong appeal for couples seeking to have a unique and luxurious wedding experience.”

Mr. Ackash Jain, Director of QNA International, the organisers of the DWP Congress said: “We are pleased to have Qatar Tourism sponsor the DWF Congress. Their support is monumental to the success of the event as we continue to build positive momentum in the global luxury wedding industry.”

The three-day event is an exclusive, one-of-a kind opportunity, that features top industry leaders and presents engaging panel discussions and activities under one roof. The DWP Congress will bring the world’s biggest celebrity wedding planners, royalty specialists & destination wedding experts, alongside an extensive spread of creative partners and wedding suppliers – from extravagant venues to exquisite hotels, palaces, exclusive destinations, couture designers, photography partners, jewellery partners, cake designers, and much more.

The Congress has previously been hosted in the worlds most coveted destinations such as Greece, Mauritius, Florence, Thailand, Mexico, Bali and now Qatar.

