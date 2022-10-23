S HOTELS & RESORTS AWARDED A PLACE ON “THAILAND SUSTAINABILITY INVESTMENT” LIST 2022

S Hotels and Resorts PCL, the global hospitality company from Singha Estate PCL, has achieved a place on the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s (SET) list of Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) 2022, as its environmentally and socially responsible operations continue to gain recognition and momentum.

This year’s THSI list represents a group of 170 companies that place sustainability at the top of their agenda, taking into consideration the environmental, social and governance (ESG) of their business practices. The list is not only a badge of honour for the company, however; it is also used by institutions to make informed investment decisions and as a tool to analyse companies and advise potential investors. The THSI was compiled according to the results of sustainability assessment forms, and only SET-listed companies that exceeded the 50% threshold in each category were awarded a place.

S Hotels & Resorts met the THSI criteria due to its proven ability to integrate sustainability into business strategies and its commitment to drive value to its stakeholders. The group has pledged to integrate the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into every aspect of its operations, including SDG11, “Sustainable Cities & Communities”, SDG13, “Climate Action” and SDG14, “Life Below Water”, and believes that it can combat climate change by restoring mangrove forests and coral reefs which are efficient carbon sinks. These actions also preserve the beauty of nature and spread the benefits of tourism to everyone involved in the industry, including its local destinations.

At SAii Phi Phi Island Village for example, the dedicated Marine Discovery Centre leads critical projects such as coral propagation, mangrove planting and beach cleaning. This included a collaboration with the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) to care for over 40 juvenile bamboo sharks and eggs at its dedicated Shark Nursery Pond – the first time that the PMBC had entrusted this important job to a private resort. At CROSSROADS Maldives meanwhile, the team is committed to working with local schools and communities. In the last 12 months alone, the integrated resort has welcomed over 700 local people – including Maldivian travel and tourism students – for educational trips to ensure that S Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to sustainability and conservation is passed down to the next generation.

Across its entire portfolio, S Hotels & Resorts has promised to abolish single-use plastic, reduce waste, recycle water, champion the use of sustainable and eco-friendly products, and introduce renewable energy to all of its properties. These initiatives led to the company being honoured with the “Green Leadership” award at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020. SAii Phi Phi Island Village was the “Marine & Nature” winner in the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) UK Responsible Thailand Awards, while Santiburi Koh Samui has been certified as carbon-neutral by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization, and both resorts were awarded the Green Hotel Award’s “Gold Level”.

“At S Hotels & Resorts, we are fully committed to sustainability. We understand that we have a responsibility to work in harmony with communities and preserve the planet for future generations. We are delighted therefore, to be included on this year’s THSI list. By providing potential investors with a guide to companies’ social and environmental operations, we can build a stronger corporate ecosystem that drives sustainable growth for the entire country,” said Dirk De Cuyper, CEO of S Hotels & Resorts.

The 2022 THSI list consists of 157 SET-listed companies and 13 MAI-listed companies, with a total market capitalization of THB 14 trillion (approx. USD 376 billion). To learn more, please visit www.setsustainability.com.